ASUS ROG Phone 9 series to debut with 185Hz display, snapdragon 8 elite chip: Here’s what to expect

ASUS ROG Phone 9 series to launch on November 19 with 185Hz refresh rate display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 05 2024, 17:26 IST
Icon
Portability and performance: ASUS unveils Zenbook 14 OLED, a premium ultrabook
ASUS ROG Phone 9 series
1/5 Design and Portability:ASUS introduces the Zenbook 14 OLED, a premium ultraportable laptop in the Zenbook Classic series. It's a sleek, lightweight, all-metal design with a 14.9mm thin chassis, weighing just 1.2 kg. Features an extended-life 75 Wh battery for up to 15 hours of productivity.
image caption
2/5 Performance:Powered by top-tier Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel Arc graphics, providing AI-powered experiences and high-performance computing. Includes up to 1TB SSD storage, 32GB RAM, and WiFi 6E for faster work and gaming capabilities.
image caption
3/5 Immersive Display:Boasts a vivid 3K ASUS Lumina OLED 120 Hz touchscreen with 600-nit brightness and an 87% screen-to-body ratio. Adaptive sync ensures smooth visuals while on the go.
image caption
4/5 Connectivity:Offers a comprehensive set of high-speed I/O ports, including two Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack, eliminating the need for additional dongles.
image caption
5/5 User Experience and Sustainability:Incorporates advanced features like super-linear speakers, a quiet ASUS ErgoSense keyboard, an FHD IR camera with a physical shutter, and an eco-conscious design using up to 50% post-consumer recycled materials. Exceeds ENERGY STAR power-efficiency standards by 50% and undergoes stringent US military-grade durability testing.
ASUS ROG Phone 9 series
icon View all Images
ASUS ROG Phone 9 series set to launch soon with the world’s first 185Hz refresh rate display. (ASUS)

ASUS has confirmed the launch of the ROG Phone 9 series on November 19, promising to elevate mobile gaming with impressive specifications. As the successor to the ROG Phone 8, the new lineup will incorporate the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset to enhance performance for gamers and power users alike. Recent leaks from DigitalChatStation on Weibo indicate that the ROG Phone 9 could debut with a groundbreaking 185Hz refresh rate, setting a new benchmark in mobile display technology.

ASUS ROG Phone 9 Series: First-of-its-Kind 185Hz Refresh Rate for Gaming

DigitalChatStation's insights reveal that the ROG Phone 9 series might be the first in the world to support a 185Hz refresh rate, a significant upgrade over the previous model's 1Hz-120Hz LTPO display, which supported a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz during gaming sessions. This advancement could allow gamers to experience smoother visuals and improved responsiveness, particularly in fast-paced gaming scenarios. However, this peak refresh rate might only be accessible in Game Genie mode.

You may be interested in

11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: iPhone 14 Pro Max explodes while charging, leaves woman with burns - Details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The expected specifications highlight a shift in design as well. Unlike its predecessor, which featured a curved display, the ROG Phone 9 series may adopt a flat screen design, aligning with trends seen in many flagship devices today. The series is set to leverage LTPO technology, allowing for variable refresh rates that adapt to content, optimising power efficiency.

Also read: iQOO Neo 10 Pro key specs including 144Hz OLED display, Dimensity 9400 6,000mAh+ battery leaked online- All details

Notably, the ROG Phone 9 lineup is rumoured to introduce an enhanced AniMe Vision light display matrix, previously exclusive to the Pro variant. This could come with new features aimed at enriching the user experience. Additionally, the phones are expected to boast superior heat dissipation capabilities, an essential aspect for gamers pushing devices to their limits. An IP68 rating for water and dust resistance further underscores ASUS's commitment to durability.

Also read: iPhone 16 gets useful mirrorless camera-like feature with iOS 18.2 Beta 2: All details

In terms of display, the ROG Phone 9 series could showcase a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung Flexible LTPO AMOLED screen, supporting refresh rates from 1 to 120Hz with upscaling options. Other anticipated features include up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and Android 15 with ROG UI. Camera configurations may include a 50MP main sensor and a 32MP front-facing camera, complemented by a robust 5,800mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 17:26 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News ASUS ROG Phone 9 series to debut with 185Hz display, snapdragon 8 elite chip: Here’s what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA San Andreas

Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA San Andreas, and more leaving PS Plus soon: Here’s what you need to know
GTA 6 trailer 2

Is the next GTA 6 trailer just days away? Fans speculate on a November 6 drop
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5: Orion Skill Skin Faded Wheel event is here

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5: Orion Skill Skin Faded Wheel event is here
GTA 6 teaser

GTA 6 teaser unleashes wave of anticipation as former dev hints at groundbreaking realism- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4: What’s new in Booyah Pass for November 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4: What’s new in Booyah Pass for November 2024

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets