ASUS ROG Phone 9 series to debut with 185Hz display, snapdragon 8 elite chip: Here’s what to expect

ASUS has confirmed the launch of the ROG Phone 9 series on November 19, promising to elevate mobile gaming with impressive specifications. As the successor to the ROG Phone 8, the new lineup will incorporate the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset to enhance performance for gamers and power users alike. Recent leaks from DigitalChatStation on Weibo indicate that the ROG Phone 9 could debut with a groundbreaking 185Hz refresh rate, setting a new benchmark in mobile display technology.

ASUS ROG Phone 9 Series: First-of-its-Kind 185Hz Refresh Rate for Gaming

DigitalChatStation's insights reveal that the ROG Phone 9 series might be the first in the world to support a 185Hz refresh rate, a significant upgrade over the previous model's 1Hz-120Hz LTPO display, which supported a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz during gaming sessions. This advancement could allow gamers to experience smoother visuals and improved responsiveness, particularly in fast-paced gaming scenarios. However, this peak refresh rate might only be accessible in Game Genie mode.

The expected specifications highlight a shift in design as well. Unlike its predecessor, which featured a curved display, the ROG Phone 9 series may adopt a flat screen design, aligning with trends seen in many flagship devices today. The series is set to leverage LTPO technology, allowing for variable refresh rates that adapt to content, optimising power efficiency.

Notably, the ROG Phone 9 lineup is rumoured to introduce an enhanced AniMe Vision light display matrix, previously exclusive to the Pro variant. This could come with new features aimed at enriching the user experience. Additionally, the phones are expected to boast superior heat dissipation capabilities, an essential aspect for gamers pushing devices to their limits. An IP68 rating for water and dust resistance further underscores ASUS's commitment to durability.

In terms of display, the ROG Phone 9 series could showcase a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung Flexible LTPO AMOLED screen, supporting refresh rates from 1 to 120Hz with upscaling options. Other anticipated features include up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and Android 15 with ROG UI. Camera configurations may include a 50MP main sensor and a 32MP front-facing camera, complemented by a robust 5,800mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.