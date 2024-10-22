 Asus ROG Phone 9 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, triple cameras to launch on November 19- All details | Mobile News

Asus ROG Phone 9 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, triple cameras to launch on November 19- All details

Asus plans to launch the ROG Phone 9 on November 19, 2024, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and enhanced gaming capabilities for mobile gamers.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 22 2024, 15:09 IST
Icon
Asus ROG Phone 5: In Pics
Asus ROG Phone 9
1/8 Asus ROG Phone 5, 5 Pro and 5 Ultimate have launched in India. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
image caption
2/8 The key change in looks this time is the AnimeMatrix LED lights at the back that shows company logo in different colour animations. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
image caption
3/8 You get a 6.7-inch Samsung AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
image caption
4/8 Powering it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The base model comes with 8GB and 12GB RAM, the Pro and Ultimate come with 16GB and 18GB LPDDR5 RAM. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
image caption
5/8 There are three cameras at the back comprising of a 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel sensors. At the front, there is a 24-megapixel camera. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
image caption
6/8 The Pro and Ultimate models also have a secondary OLED screen at the back just above the AnimeMatrix LED lights. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
image caption
7/8 The device has a 6,000mAh battery that now supports 65W fast charging tech. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
image caption
8/8 It also supports a bunch of accessories. This one is the AeroActive Cooler 5. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
Asus ROG Phone 9
icon View all Images
Asus will launch the ROG Phone 9 on November 19, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. (Asus)

Asus has announced that it will launch the ROG Phone 9 on November 19, 2024, during Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2024. This new smartphone will integrate the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, featuring an Oryon CPU and an upgraded Adreno GPU, focusing on performance tailored for gamers.

The introduction of the ROG Phone 9 signifies Asus's intention to emphasise gaming capabilities after the ROG Phone 8, which leaned more toward mainstream users. Gamers look forward to this model for its expected features and enhanced performance. Early benchmarks suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip could surpass Apple's A18 Pro in performance.

You may be interested in

11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Top 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.30000

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Asus ROG Phone 9: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The specifications of the ROG Phone 9 indicate it will serve as a robust option for mobile gaming enthusiasts. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which is also anticipated to power the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, promises significant performance improvements. The Oryon CPU and improved Adreno GPU aim to handle demanding mobile games seamlessly.

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro launching in India as the first Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC smartphone in November

Asus has built a reputation for delivering devices that cater to gamers, even though some previous models have not met all expectations. The company hopes the ROG Phone 9 will attract serious gamers seeking an upgrade. While information remains limited about the phone's specific features, it is evident that Asus intends to appeal to gaming audiences with this release. 

With the launch date approaching, excitement builds among tech enthusiasts and gamers. Although Asus has not disclosed all the features of the ROG Phone 9, the confirmed inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip has sparked interest. The choice to unveil the phone during Qualcomm's event underscores the significance of this launch for Asus.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launched: Check out what's new

Asus's ROG Phone series has consistently challenged the limits of mobile gaming technology. Each new model brings advancements designed to enhance the user experience, focusing on innovative hardware and software tailored to meet gamers' needs. As the launch date draws nearer, updates regarding the ROG Phone 9 will be closely monitored by eager fans and potential buyers.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 15:09 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Home Mobile Mobile News Asus ROG Phone 9 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, triple cameras to launch on November 19- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fans camp outside Rockstar Games offices: What lengths will fans go for leaks?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans enthralled by Indie open world game concept set in Scottish town Paisley
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event
Grand Theft Hamlet

Grand Theft Hamlet: Fan made film blends Shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets