Awesome Amazon deal! Samsung Galaxy A73 price slips to under 20000 from 47490

This mid-range Samsung Galaxy A73 is now available at under Rs. 20000? Know how to bag this deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2023, 19:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
Nab Samsung Galaxy A73 at an affordable price. (HT Tech)

If you are looking for a new smartphone, but don't want to spend huge amounts on flagship phones, then here is a deal that is special! Notably, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G was a pricey phone for what it had to offer at the time of launch. However, in our review of the Galaxy A73 5G, HT Tech found it to be surprisingly impressive! Why? Samsung Galaxy A73 offers a top-notch performance despite being stuck with the Snapdragon 778G chipset.

For photography, it is highlighted by a 108MP main camera and secondary cameras of 12MP + 5MP + 5MP. Moreover, the 32MP front camera delivers excellent selfies. To top it off, the device is backed by 4 years of OS support and 5 years of security updates, making it a strong contender for long-term usage.

The good news for Samsung fans now, is that it comes at a much more affordable price than before. If you are looking forward to buying this mid-range smartphone at a budget price, then Samsung Galaxy A73 is an easy recommendation. Wondering how much it will cost? Check out the Amazon deal in detail here.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut

Previously priced at Rs. 47490 as per the Amazon listing, the 256GB model of the Samsung Galaxy A73 is now available at Rs. 39730 on the e-commerce website. Well, with a combo of bank offers and exchange deals, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 16580.

B0BGMG3G86

Apart from the initial price cut by Amazon, you can find several bank offers that can help sweeten this deal even more. If you use HSBC credit cards, then you can get an instant discount of Rs. 2000.

Samsung Galaxy A73 with exchange deal

Amazon is also offering exchange deals on the Samsung Galaxy A73. By trading in your old smartphone, you can receive a discount of up to Rs. 21150. To determine if the exchange offer is applicable in your location, you will need to enter your pin code. It's important to keep in mind that the discount amount may differ based on the model and condition of your previous device.

If you meet all the requirements, you have the opportunity to get the Samsung Galaxy A73 for just Rs. 16580 while combining price cut, bank offers, and exchange deals.

First Published Date: 15 May, 19:04 IST
Home Mobile News Awesome Amazon deal! Samsung Galaxy A73 price slips to under 20000 from 47490
