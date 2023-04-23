Awesome! Samsung Galaxy A73 price slides to 11749 from 47490; here is how to get deal

Save a massive amount with this Samsung Galaxy A73 deal on Flipkart. Read about this deal in detail.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 23 2023, 09:48 IST
Smartphones under 50000: Grab Apple iPhone SE 3, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, and more
iPhone SE 3rd Gen
1/5 Apple iPhone SE 3: The iPhone that you can get for under Rs. 50000 is iPhone SE 3. The price of the phone starts at Rs. 41,900. The phone brings some flagship features such as IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, wireless charging, a compact design, the powerful A15 chip, and at least 5 iOS updates. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 30 Pro
2/5 Motorola Edge 30 Pro: With a starting price of Rs. 44,999, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone also offers certain standout features such as a 144hz pOLED display, a 4800mAh battery with 68W wired charging and support for wireless charging, and a 50MP main camera along with a 50MP ultra wide camera. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: The phone can be a good option for people who love clicking pictures. With a starting price of Rs. 41,860, the phone sports quad rear camera setup with the 108MP main camera, supports Snapdragon 778G chipset, 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone is also rated IP67 for water and dust resistance. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iQOO 9: The iQOO 9 5G is a best value you can get from a phone coming with a price tag of Rs. 42,990. you get Snapdragon 888+ chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a super-fast 120W fast wired charging, and a set of triple rear camera setup. (iQOO)
image caption
5/5 Realme GT 2 Pro: Coming with a price tag starting at Rs. 50,199, the Realme GT 2 Pro is a fancy phone having a paper-like rear design. The phone features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display with variable refresh rate, 5000mAh battery with 65W wired charging, and a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide and micro lens camera. (Priya/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A73
View all Images
Nab the Samsung Galaxy A73 at a huge discount on Flipkart. Check out the details of this deal below. (HT Tech)

Flipkart comes with an alluring deal that lets you save a huge amount while buying this mid-range smartphone. If you are a fan of Samsung phones, then this deal may seem even more alluring to you. The Samsung Galaxy A73 is now available at an affordable price of Rs. 11749. However, you must note that you will have to fulfill some conditions to nab this smartphone at this tempting price.

What it has to offer? The Snapdragon 778G chipset ensures excellent performance, longer battery life, and good cameras that include 108MP along with 12MP + 5MP + 5MP secondary cameras. Additionally, Galaxy A73 has a 32MP front camera for selfies. With a 4-year OS and 5-year security support, the device presents a compelling case for longevity. Looking forward to buying this deal? Know how to grab this amazing money-saver Samsung Galaxy A73 deal.

Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut on Flipkart

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A73 comes at a price of Rs. 47490 according to Flipkart's listing. However, Flipkart has announced a stellar offer on it where it can be yours for just 11749! The deal begins with an initial discount of 11 percent on Samsung Galaxy A73 after which it is available for just Rs. 41999. That's not all. You can further reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 using exchange offers and bank benefits.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0B4S4ZT4W

Flipkart has also rolled out some bank offers that you can avail to make this deal even sweeter. You can nab an instant discount on HDFC bank Credit of Rs. 2000. Moreover, SBI Credit Card, Kotak Credit Card, and Samsung Axis bank Credit Card can help you fetch 10 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy A73 with exchange deal

Apart from these bank offers and price cut, Flipkart is currently also providing an exchange deal for the Samsung Galaxy A73. By exchanging your old smartphone, you can receive a discount of up to Rs. 28250 on the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73. However, it is essential to enter your pin code and verify if the exchange offer is available in your region. Please keep in mind that the discount amount may vary depending on the model and condition of your old phone, and you may not receive the full value of the exchange deal.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 09:48 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Awesome! Samsung Galaxy A73 price slides to 11749 from 47490; here is how to get deal
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets