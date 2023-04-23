Awesome! Samsung Galaxy A73 price slides to 11749 from 47490; here is how to get deal

Flipkart comes with an alluring deal that lets you save a huge amount while buying this mid-range smartphone. If you are a fan of Samsung phones, then this deal may seem even more alluring to you. The Samsung Galaxy A73 is now available at an affordable price of Rs. 11749. However, you must note that you will have to fulfill some conditions to nab this smartphone at this tempting price.

What it has to offer? The Snapdragon 778G chipset ensures excellent performance, longer battery life, and good cameras that include 108MP along with 12MP + 5MP + 5MP secondary cameras. Additionally, Galaxy A73 has a 32MP front camera for selfies. With a 4-year OS and 5-year security support, the device presents a compelling case for longevity. Looking forward to buying this deal? Know how to grab this amazing money-saver Samsung Galaxy A73 deal.

Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut on Flipkart

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A73 comes at a price of Rs. 47490 according to Flipkart's listing. However, Flipkart has announced a stellar offer on it where it can be yours for just 11749! The deal begins with an initial discount of 11 percent on Samsung Galaxy A73 after which it is available for just Rs. 41999. That's not all. You can further reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 using exchange offers and bank benefits.

Flipkart has also rolled out some bank offers that you can avail to make this deal even sweeter. You can nab an instant discount on HDFC bank Credit of Rs. 2000. Moreover, SBI Credit Card, Kotak Credit Card, and Samsung Axis bank Credit Card can help you fetch 10 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy A73 with exchange deal

Apart from these bank offers and price cut, Flipkart is currently also providing an exchange deal for the Samsung Galaxy A73. By exchanging your old smartphone, you can receive a discount of up to Rs. 28250 on the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73. However, it is essential to enter your pin code and verify if the exchange offer is available in your region. Please keep in mind that the discount amount may vary depending on the model and condition of your old phone, and you may not receive the full value of the exchange deal.