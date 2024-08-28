Barbie flip phone now a reality, HMD launches new retro-style phone at Rs…

HMD Global, which makes Nokia-branded phones, said it has teamed up with toymaker Mattel to launch the HMD Barbie Phone - a pint-sized pink feature flip phone with a retro design.

The phone, priced at 99 pounds ($131.24), is available starting on Wednesday. The device allows users to make calls and send texts but gives no access to social media apps.

You may be interested in 22% OFF 22% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 8% OFF 8% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

The Barbie-pink keypad has hidden designs featuring palm trees, hearts and flamingos that light up in the dark, the company said.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 launch event may also mark debut of new ‘X' model: Here's what we know so far

The launch coincides with the Barbie doll's 65th birthday this year and follows the success of last year's "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie, which grossed $1.4 billion at the global box office.

"I'd imagine quite a few people will be tempted to buy it as a bit of fun, but in reality, everyone is so dependent on their smartphones that anything more than the odd day of detox will be a stretch," said Ben Wood, chief analyst at research firm CCS Insight.

Also read: Microsoft users at risk, Indian government issues high severity warning: Here's everything you need to know

Research firm CCS Insight estimates that HMD could sell more than 400,000 Barbie phones in the UK, where it will be available through Vodafone and Argos.

Finnish firm HMD, which is backed by Alphabet's Google and Qualcomm, has launched several feature phones, including reissues of classic Nokia phones such as the 3210 and 3310.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!