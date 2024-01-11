Based on leaks, awesome iPhone 16 concept reveals what Apple may roll out

In September last year, Apple launched the new iPhone 15 series, which gained much recognition due to various tweaks and improvements that it packed as compared to its predecessor. Now, the new year has begun and analysts have revealed that Apple is progressing well on the next iPhone launch - the iPhone 16 series. The leaks and rumors have started to emerge and tipsters are revealing what will be included in the new iPhone series. Most recently, a graphic designer shared a digital design of iPhone 16 that is based entirely on the various rumors about the handset that have hit the public realm. Check out what the current rumors say about the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 design and upgrades

According to a post shared by a graphic designer named Jia, the base model of the iPhone 16 is quite similar to the iPhone 12 due to the vertical camera placement which was earlier leaked by a tipster. The virtual camera placement has been made due to the rumored spatial video feature. The resemblance to iPhone 12 may well indicate that even this year we will not see any massive design change in the iPhone 16 series.

The leaked image also showcased a smaller version of the special Action Button to conduct several tasks that have been added such as live translation, and other shortcuts. It was also rumored that the iPhone 16 series may come with a new Capture Button that may be used for capturing photos and videos. The capture button was placed at the side towards the bottom of the leaked image. However, the placement as well as the inclusion of the button has not been revealed by any officially-linked source.

Additionally, BGR reported that the iPhone 16 Pro models may get a few camera upgrades and they are expected to be launched with larger size displays of 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch. The size is being increased due to larger batteries and the integration of tetraprism lens.

Note that the shared image on X is based on leaks and does not provide any credibility till Apple officially launches the iPhone 16 series showing the design and new upgrades to the smartphone.

