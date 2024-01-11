Icon

Based on leaks, awesome iPhone 16 concept reveals what Apple may roll out

A graphic designer on X shared the iPhone 16 concept based on the leaks and speculation so far. Know what early signs reveal about the new Apple iPhone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 11 2024, 11:07 IST
Icon
iPhone 16
Check out the iPhone 16 concept based on analysts' reports. (Jia/X)
iPhone 16
Check out the iPhone 16 concept based on analysts' reports. (Jia/X)

In September last year, Apple launched the new iPhone 15 series, which gained much recognition due to various tweaks and improvements that it packed as compared to its predecessor. Now, the new year has begun and analysts have revealed that Apple is progressing well on the next iPhone launch - the iPhone 16 series. The leaks and rumors have started to emerge and tipsters are revealing what will be included in the new iPhone series. Most recently, a graphic designer shared a digital design of iPhone 16 that is based entirely on the various rumors about the handset that have hit the public realm. Check out what the current rumors say about the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 design and upgrades

According to a post shared by a graphic designer named Jia, the base model of the iPhone 16 is quite similar to the iPhone 12 due to the vertical camera placement which was earlier leaked by a tipster. The virtual camera placement has been made due to the rumored spatial video feature. The resemblance to iPhone 12 may well indicate that even this year we will not see any massive design change in the iPhone 16 series.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The leaked image also showcased a smaller version of the special Action Button to conduct several tasks that have been added such as live translation, and other shortcuts. It was also rumored that the iPhone 16 series may come with a new Capture Button that may be used for capturing photos and videos. The capture button was placed at the side towards the bottom of the leaked image. However, the placement as well as the inclusion of the button has not been revealed by any officially-linked source.

Additionally, BGR reported that the iPhone 16 Pro models may get a few camera upgrades and they are expected to be launched with larger size displays of 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch. The size is being increased due to larger batteries and the integration of tetraprism lens.

Note that the shared image on X is based on leaks and does not provide any credibility till Apple officially launches the iPhone 16 series showing the design and new upgrades to the smartphone.

Also, read these top stories:

The AI Fight of the ages! False and misleading information supercharged with cutting-edge AI that threatens to erode democracy, the World Economic Forum said. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.  If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

ChatGPT-Maker vs NYT! A barrage of lawsuits in a New York federal court will test the future of ChatGPT and other AI products. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

The Suite Life! Chef-like robots, AI-powered appliances and other high-tech kitchen gadgets are holding out the promise that humans don't need to cook — or mix drinks — for themselves. Jump in and see what's happening here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jan, 11:06 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Based on leaks, awesome iPhone 16 concept reveals what Apple may roll out
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will showcase Indiana Jones game; trailer to gameplay, check what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon