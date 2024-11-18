Best 5G phones under 15,000 in November 2024 from Nothing, Redmi, Vivo and more

Now that 2024 is about to come to an end, and the entry-level 5G smartphone segment has matured, there are a slew of options when it comes to purchasing smartphones under ₹15,000 that are 5G-enabled and offer 5G connectivity. Here, let us tell you about six such 5G phones that will provide you with a good experience and come with a solid set of specifications, offering great value. Read on.

Infinix Hot 50

Launched back in September, Infinix Hot 50 features the 5G-capable MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and a large 5000mAh battery. It can be bought for under ₹10,000 in the 4GB + 128GB model. It comes in different finishes, including Sleek Black, Violet Blue, Dreamy Purple, and Sage Green. Based on our testing, it's a good device that remains snappy even under moderate load. While it's not the best for gaming, and its performance is slightly below par, it provides a good experience as an entry-level 5G phone. The display is a decent 6.7-inch HD+ 120Hz panel with a small punch hole and nifty features like the Dynamic Bar, a take on Apple's Dynamic Island.

Nothing CMF Phone 1

CMF is a sub-brand of Nothing and offers the same OS experience as its flagship models, thanks to Nothing OS. Launched earlier this year, it features arguably the most striking design of all the phones on this list. Available in several colours, including Black, Orange, and Light Green, it also has modular back panels where you can add accessories like kickstands, wallets, lanyards, and more. Running Android 14, the OS is one of the best in this category. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset (a 4nm chipset) coupled with 8GB of RAM. The rear cameras include a 50MP wide camera and a 16MP front camera. The display is a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. For the money, this is excellent value and now priced under ₹15,000, it offers a great deal.

Redmi Note 13 5G

Redmi phones from Xiaomi are known for providing value for money, and the Redmi Note 13 is no exception. Available for under ₹15,000, it features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and a solid camera setup, including a 108MP wide camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera. The 6.67-inch AMOLED display offers Full HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with 6GB of RAM and is available in several colours.

Motorola G45 5G

If you're in the market for a 5G phone that offers a stock Android-like experience, the Motorola G45 5G is a great option. It features a compact 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, it comes with 4GB of RAM.

The rear cameras include a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front camera is a 16MP shooter. The 5000mAh battery supports fast charging. The device has a premium feel, with a grippy vegan leather back finish available in striking colours.

Motorola G64 5G

Similar to the Motorola G45, the G64 offers several extras, including more RAM and a better battery. It features the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The camera setup includes a 50MP wide camera and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera. The device is powered by a 6000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging.

Vivo T3x 5G

The Vivo T3x is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and comes with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM. The 6.72-inch IPS display supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Running Android 14 with Vivo's OneTouch OS 14 on top, it features a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an 8MP selfie shooter. The 6000mAh battery supports 44W fast charging.

