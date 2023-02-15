    Trending News

    Best gaming phones under Rs. 50000 in India (2023): iQOO 9T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, more

    Obsessed with gaming? You need a smartphone that can keep up with your fast fingers. Check the best gaming phones under Rs. 50000 in India. List includes iQOO 9T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Samsung Galaxy A73 and more.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 15 2023, 20:30 IST
    iQOO 9T Short Review: Performs like no other but spoilt by ONE issue
    iQOO 9T
    1/6 The iQOO 9T uses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and that results is fast performance that is sustained for longer periods. The phone runs cool for longer periods as well. You get LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 iQOO 9T offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. This is a good display by all means but it lacks the variable refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iQOO 9T
    3/6 The iQOO 9T gets IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. You get a dual-tone glass back finish with curved edges. The display is flat. It is heavy but comfortable to hold nonetheless. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 iQOO 9T gets a 50MP + 13MP + 12MP triple camera setup. This is a capable camera setup under all lighting conditions, giving bright and saturated photos. However, it overdoes the enhancements and many photographers won't like that. The selfie camera is an average performer too, it struggles to deal with light. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 iQOO 9T gets a 4700mAh battery that makes the phone easily last an entire day and then have some. You get iQOO's 120W charging solution that takes just over 20 minutes to do a 0-100 percent charge. No wireless charging here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 iQOO 9T still uses Vivo's rough-around-the-edges FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. It's clunky, riddled with adware, and lacks the sophistication you expect from a flagship Android phone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iQOO 9T
    View all Images
    If you’re a gamer, then you need to know about these 5 best gaming phones under Rs. 50000, including iQOO 9T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Samsung Galaxy A73. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    If you are someone who takes time out every day to play your favorite online mobile game and still can't have enough of it, then gaming capabilities is something you should definitely look for whenever buying a new smartphone. And if you have a budget of around Rs. 50000, then you have quite a few options to choose from. But it is important to make the right decision and to know exactly what device you are getting for your money. And that's why we have curated a list of 5 best gaming phones under Rs. 50000 that you should consider. The list includes iQOO 9T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Samsung Galaxy A73, Realme GT 2 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro. Let's take a look.

    iQOO 9T

    iQOO is known for gaming and this device fits the bill perfectly. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, a 13MP wide angle lens and a 12MP portrait camera. On the front, it gets a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge. The company claims it can fully charge the smartphone in 20 minutes. You can buy the 8GB + 128GB variant for Rs. 49,999 on Amazon.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B07WFPLSVX

    Xiaomi 11T Pro

    The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with up to 120W fast charging. The 12GB + 256GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 40,000 on Amazon.

    B09Q19HG4F

    Samsung Galaxy A73

    The smartphone features a 6.7 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. Coming to the cameras, it sports a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A73 is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone is currently selling for Rs. 41999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

    B0B4S4ZT4W

    Realme GT 2 Pro

    The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary, 50MP ultra wide and a 3MP microscope lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with up to 65W fast charging. The 12GB + 256GB variant can be bought for Rs. 47999 on Flipkart.

    B09YGZWXXC

    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is backed by a 4600 mAh battery which supports fast charging up to 120W.

    B09XBBTH9S

    You can get the 8GB + 256GB variant for Rs. 49990 on Flipkart.

    First Published Date: 15 Feb, 20:30 IST
