Best gaming phones under Rs. 50000 in India (2023): iQOO 9T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, more

If you are someone who takes time out every day to play your favorite online mobile game and still can't have enough of it, then gaming capabilities is something you should definitely look for whenever buying a new smartphone. And if you have a budget of around Rs. 50000, then you have quite a few options to choose from. But it is important to make the right decision and to know exactly what device you are getting for your money. And that's why we have curated a list of 5 best gaming phones under Rs. 50000 that you should consider. The list includes iQOO 9T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Samsung Galaxy A73, Realme GT 2 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro. Let's take a look.

iQOO 9T

iQOO is known for gaming and this device fits the bill perfectly. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, a 13MP wide angle lens and a 12MP portrait camera. On the front, it gets a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge. The company claims it can fully charge the smartphone in 20 minutes. You can buy the 8GB + 128GB variant for Rs. 49,999 on Amazon.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with up to 120W fast charging. The 12GB + 256GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 40,000 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A73

The smartphone features a 6.7 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. Coming to the cameras, it sports a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A73 is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone is currently selling for Rs. 41999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Realme GT 2 Pro

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary, 50MP ultra wide and a 3MP microscope lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with up to 65W fast charging. The 12GB + 256GB variant can be bought for Rs. 47999 on Flipkart.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is backed by a 4600 mAh battery which supports fast charging up to 120W.

You can get the 8GB + 256GB variant for Rs. 49990 on Flipkart.