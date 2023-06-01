Best smartphones under 20000: iQOO Z7, Realme 10 Pro, Moto G73, more

When it comes to the sub-Rs. 20000 segment for smartphones, buyers are used to compromising on expectations as most phones are made so that they carry all the basic features with some impressive specifications in probably one aspect. It could be a meager 13MP camera with a gaming-capable chipset or a 50MP camera with a plastic body, but cutting corners have become a tradition in this price range. However, there are a few smartphones that offer the best value to the users. Today, we have curated the list of the best smartphones under Rs. 20000 that you can consider. The list includes iQOO Z7, Realme 10 Pro, Moto G73, Redmi Note 12, and Poco X5. Let us take a look.

iQOO Z7

The iQOO Z7s 5G features a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. For photography, it gets a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 16MP front-facing camera. Everything is powered by a 4500mAh battery which supports 44W fast charging. The smartphone has a starting price of Rs. 18999.

Realme 10 Pro

The Realme 10 Pro 5G is one of the best contenders in the under Rs. 20000 price range. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256 GB internal storage. It houses a 5000mAh battery as well. You can buy it for Rs. 19999.

Moto G73

The Moto G73 comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset and equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128/256 GB internal storage, this dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 13. For the camera, the Moto G73 5G features a dual rear camera system that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide macro depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP front-facing camera. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery. The smartphone is available at a price of 17880 on Amazon.

Redmi Note 12

The Redmi Note 12 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 685 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone boasts a 50MP rear camera as well as an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera at the back. The phone has a 13MP front camera located within the punch hole. Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone can be purchased at a price of Rs. 16999.

Poco X5

The Poco X5 features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Poco X5 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 13MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery which comes along with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone is available to purchase at the starting price of Rs. 15999 on Flipkart.