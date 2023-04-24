Big Bachat Deal! Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price falls below 10000 from 17490 on Flipkart

For those seeking an affordable yet decent-performance smartphone, Samsung has introduced a new option priced under Rs. 15000 in India. The latest Samsung Galaxy F14 5G offers an overall satisfactory experience at a reasonable price. Moreover, you can now purchase it for under Rs. 10000 or perhaps even less! Curious to know how? Check the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price cut available now on Flipkart and learn how to obtain it at a reduced price.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price cut

As per Flipkart's price listing, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G comes at the price of Rs. 17490 for 4GB RAM and 128GB memory. With this deal, you can find it available for Rs. 14490 on Flipkart. Thanks to the bank offers and exchange deal, you can get some additional discounts.

On HDFC credit cards, you will get an Rs. 1500 instant discount. Similarly, on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions, you will be able to get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000. That means the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G's basic model can be purchased at Rs. 12990 with maximum bank offers.

Looking for more discounts? You can get a whopping Rs. 13950 off on a Samsung F-series smartphone via an exchange deal. If you are having an old smartphone to put in the trade-in deal, then the price of Samsung Galaxy F15 5G can be dropped at unimaginable numbers! Though, you need to note that the discounted price will depend on the smartphone model and the brand's resale value that you will trade-in.

Still, you will easily be able to chop off the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G's price under Rs. 10000 with the help of bank offers and exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G: Specs and features at a glance

The new Galaxy F14 5G comes with Exynos 1330 chipset based on 5nm processor along with a large 6000mAh battery. It supports 25W charging support. The Galaxy F14 5G sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ 90Hz display protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It also supports 13 5G bands, up to 2 generations of OS upgrades, and up to 4 years of security updates.