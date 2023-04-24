Big Bachat Deal! Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price falls below 10000 from 17490 on Flipkart

If you are looking for a 5G smartphone packed with good features then know that Flipkart has just rolled out a Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price cut.

Updated on: Apr 24 2023, 16:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G quick review: Premium vibes
image caption
1/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Design: With a minimalistic approach, Samsung has done an excellent job of replicating the latest premium Galaxy S23-like design on a mid-range smartphone. Plus, Galaxy A34 gets IP67 water and resistance ratings.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Display: It has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which manages to bring vibrant colours, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. Well, a major letdown is the teardrop notch and thick bezels. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34
3/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Performance: The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, capable of handling a wide range of tasks effortlessly. It smoothly ran graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile at medium settings, even for gaming. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34
4/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 software: It comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy A34 offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. However, there are some pre-installed apps, which can be uninstalled, if needed. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Cameras: It boasts a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup. In daylight, it captures images with abundant detail and contrast with a slight colour boost. Portraits are one of its strengths with near to accurate edge detection. While it still has room for improvement in low-light conditions.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
6/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 selfie camera: With a 13MP front camera, it captures detailed and true-to-life photos in natural light. However, under artificial lighting or at night, some noise may be present. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
7/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Battery: With the 5000mAh battery, it can easily survive more than a day. Another limitation is the 25W charging speed, which takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes to fuel up the phone from 0-100%.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
8/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 sound and connectivity: It gets stereo speakers which have support for Dolby Atmos offering loud and clear sound. However, you will not find any 3.5mm audio jack. The 5G connectivity has been satisfactory too, you will get good internet speed and the absence of call drops.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
9/10 Verdict: At Rs. 30999, the Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with 4 Years of OS Updates, overall satisfactory performance, decent cameras, and good battery life – it has definitely emerged as a great option to consider.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
10/10 However, some letdowns such as outdated dew-drop display and slow charging are some factors that you should consider before going with Galaxy A34. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price cut makes this phone available for under Rs. 10000 on Flipkart. Here's how. (Samsung )

For those seeking an affordable yet decent-performance smartphone, Samsung has introduced a new option priced under Rs. 15000 in India. The latest Samsung Galaxy F14 5G offers an overall satisfactory experience at a reasonable price. Moreover, you can now purchase it for under Rs. 10000 or perhaps even less! Curious to know how? Check the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price cut available now on Flipkart and learn how to obtain it at a reduced price.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price cut

As per Flipkart's price listing, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G comes at the price of Rs. 17490 for 4GB RAM and 128GB memory. With this deal, you can find it available for Rs. 14490 on Flipkart. Thanks to the bank offers and exchange deal, you can get some additional discounts.

On HDFC credit cards, you will get an Rs. 1500 instant discount. Similarly, on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions, you will be able to get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000. That means the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G's basic model can be purchased at Rs. 12990 with maximum bank offers.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BS17PKHQ

Looking for more discounts? You can get a whopping Rs. 13950 off on a Samsung F-series smartphone via an exchange deal. If you are having an old smartphone to put in the trade-in deal, then the price of Samsung Galaxy F15 5G can be dropped at unimaginable numbers! Though, you need to note that the discounted price will depend on the smartphone model and the brand's resale value that you will trade-in.

Still, you will easily be able to chop off the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G's price under Rs. 10000 with the help of bank offers and exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G: Specs and features at a glance

The new Galaxy F14 5G comes with Exynos 1330 chipset based on 5nm processor along with a large 6000mAh battery. It supports 25W charging support. The Galaxy F14 5G sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ 90Hz display protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It also supports 13 5G bands, up to 2 generations of OS upgrades, and up to 4 years of security updates.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 16:22 IST
