Big bargain! Bring Samsung Galaxy S23 home for just 42048 against 89999

Amazon is going to host its 'Great Summer Sale' starting from May 4, which will provide a slew of deals to save huge amounts of money on smartphones, electronic gadgets, and more. However, the e-commerce website is yet to announce the effective prices for the upcoming deals. Interestingly, ahead of that, Amazon has announced a big discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23. If you can't wait till the arrival of the sale period, this premium deal at a reasonable price is a perfect choice for you.

Before proceeding to buy, you should know that the Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which brings a lot more power efficiency to the phone. Also, it features the 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup for your photography needs. It features a brighter display with 1750 nits of peak brightness. The 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate makes for a great experience while consuming content.

If you have made up your mind to buy this flagship Galaxy phone, then read on to know this money-saving deal on Samsung Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut

The entry-level Samsung Galaxy S23 is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 74998 for the 128GB storage variant on Amazon. As per the price listing on Amazon, the Galaxy S23 used to cost Rs. 89999, which makes it a flat 17 percent discount. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S23.

ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can avail of a flat discount of Rs. 5000 on the Samsung Galaxy S23. Additionally, Amazon is providing an exchange offer for the smartphone where you can get up to Rs. 27950 off by exchanging your old phone. With this jaw-dropping deal, you can purchase the Galaxy S23 for just Rs. 42048, combining the benefits of the bank offer, and exchange deal.

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.