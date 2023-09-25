Icon

Big blow! Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro set get $100 price hike as launch looms

Google is all set to launch its new Pixel 8 series on October 4, 2023. However, rumours suggest that the company may have increased prices

By: HT TECH
Sep 25 2023
Google is rumoured to have increased prices of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the US. Know more here. (Google)

Google will be launching its new generation of smartphones called Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on October 4, 2023. We have heard numerous rumours about the smartphone. This year Google may have upgraded its chipset for improved performance in comparison to its predecessor. Now, it is being rumoured that the company has increased the prices of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, at least in the US. Check out what we know so far about the prices of upcoming Google Pixel smartphones.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro price

According to a report by 9To5Google, the company may increase the price of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro by as much as $100 in the US ahead of their launch. Last year, the launch price of the Pixel 7 was $599 and the price of the Pixel 7 Pro was $899. With the new generation launching, the Pixel 8 is rumoured to be priced at Rs. $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro at $999.

The price hike is now coming as a trend for flagship smartphones this year. Recently, with the launch of the iPhone 15, Apple increased the prices for its pro models and now they are selling at a very hefty price. Additionally, the Samsung flagship smartphones such as their Samsung Galaxy S23 series as well as their fold series have always been introduced in a higher range. With rumoured upgrades, pricing seems to be another area where Google is trying to move ahead.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The reason for the price hike of the Pixel 8 series in the US market may have been decided due to the rumoured upgrades in the chipset. As per reports, the Pixel 8 series may feature a Tensor G3 chip which may include Cortex-A715 and Cortex-A510 cores.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro rumoured upgrades

Apart from performance, it has been leaked that the Pixel 8 series may feature a new Samsung GN2 camera sensor. This year, Google may introduce its new generation with a flat display instead of a curved display. Additionally, the company is planning to increase the smartphone's lifespans which may also be the reason for the price hike.

However, the prices of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have not been revealed by Google yet and these will be announced at the launch event along with their specs. The launch of the Pixel 8 series will take place on October 4, 2023.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 10:52 IST
