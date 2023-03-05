    Trending News

    Big Boost! Apple to roll out iPhone 16 with in-house modem chip

    Qualcomm CEO is expecting that Apple may use its own modems in the iPhone 16 in 2024.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 05 2023, 18:07 IST
    iPhone 15 Ultra to be $200 more expensive than iPhone 14 Pro Max! Know what's on offer
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/5 Apple iPhone models are one of the most premium phones one can get considering the price range at which they are being launched. Also, after every latest launch, Apple decreases the price of its older iPhone models to make them accessible to larger masses. And now as per the latest details, Apple is expected to hike the price of its upcoming iPhone 15 series. If leaks are to be believed, Apple is going to charge you $200 more for the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra, the top end model that is expected to replace the Pro Max variant next year, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Check the details below. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 Several leaks and reports have been claiming that the iPhone 15 series is going to bring several new and amazing changes and that it will be better than the iPhone 14 series in all respects. The iPhone 14 series faced a bit of criticism as it did not undergo several changes or got many updates compared to the earlier iPhone 13 series. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/5 Want to know the reason behind the $200 price hike of the iPhone 15 Ultra compared to iPhone 14 Pro Max? According to LeaksApplePro tweet, "iPhone 15 Ultra will cost substantially more to manufacture than iPhone 14 Pro Max." According to a report by Forbes, "LeaksApplePro states that the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a starting price as high as $1299 — a $200 increase on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the biggest single generational jump in iPhone history." (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14
    4/5 The iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to come with a starting price tag of $1299 and can potentially rise as high as $1799 for the 1TB model. Also, according to LeaksApplePro,  the iPhone 15 Ultra will get a minimum of 256GB, which is double the current 128GB entry point. (Bloomberg)
    iPhone
    5/5 Notably, Apple is most likely to hike the prices of all the variants of the iPhone 15 series due to the costlier manufacturing processes and raw materials. (AFP)
    iPhone 16
    View all Images
    Apple may use its own in-house modem chip in iPhone 16. (Divya / HT Tech)

    For years, Apple has relied on Qualcomm modem chips for mobile data connectivity. The latest iPhone 14 models use Qualcomm modems. However, rumours have been circulating about Apple's development of an in-house cellular modem chip. These rumours appear to be true and may well have received some recognition from Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon. He confirmed in an interview at Mobile World Congress to CNBC that the company currently has "no plans" to supply Apple with modem chips in 2024. That points to just one possibility, Apple will be rolling out its own.

    Also, Apple has not yet placed an order with Qualcomm, indicating that it may be planning to use its own hardware. The CEO of Qualcomm reconfirmed the company's previous stance in an interview, stating that while they planned to supply chips to Apple this year, they had no plans to do so in 2024. Large-scale chip production plans are normally made in advance. Therefore, if Apple intended to order millions of Qualcomm's modem chips in 2024, it is likely that the CEO of Qualcomm would already be aware of this.

    Ultimately, it would be Apple's decision whether to continue its partnership with Qualcomm. “Qualcomm had told investors back in 2021 that it did not expect to provide modems for the iPhone in 2023, but Apple then decided to continue for another year," CNBC quoted Amon as saying.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    What else will the iPhone 16 series bring

    Several leaks suggest that the Apple iPhone 16 lineup may have five models, including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Ultra. The new iPhone 16 model is expected to offer features well beyond those available with the current iPhone 14 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The iPhone 16 Ultra can get additional camera improvements, a faster chip, a bigger display, and even a portless design without a Lightning or USB-C port. Not just that, it is also suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature under-display Face ID technology.

    However, there is still more than a year before the launch of the iPhone 16 series and things can change at any time before that.

    First Published Date: 05 Mar, 18:07 IST
