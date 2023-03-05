Big Boost! Apple to roll out iPhone 16 with in-house modem chip

For years, Apple has relied on Qualcomm modem chips for mobile data connectivity. The latest iPhone 14 models use Qualcomm modems. However, rumours have been circulating about Apple's development of an in-house cellular modem chip. These rumours appear to be true and may well have received some recognition from Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon. He confirmed in an interview at Mobile World Congress to CNBC that the company currently has "no plans" to supply Apple with modem chips in 2024. That points to just one possibility, Apple will be rolling out its own.

Also, Apple has not yet placed an order with Qualcomm, indicating that it may be planning to use its own hardware. The CEO of Qualcomm reconfirmed the company's previous stance in an interview, stating that while they planned to supply chips to Apple this year, they had no plans to do so in 2024. Large-scale chip production plans are normally made in advance. Therefore, if Apple intended to order millions of Qualcomm's modem chips in 2024, it is likely that the CEO of Qualcomm would already be aware of this.

Ultimately, it would be Apple's decision whether to continue its partnership with Qualcomm. “Qualcomm had told investors back in 2021 that it did not expect to provide modems for the iPhone in 2023, but Apple then decided to continue for another year," CNBC quoted Amon as saying.

What else will the iPhone 16 series bring

Several leaks suggest that the Apple iPhone 16 lineup may have five models, including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Ultra. The new iPhone 16 model is expected to offer features well beyond those available with the current iPhone 14 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The iPhone 16 Ultra can get additional camera improvements, a faster chip, a bigger display, and even a portless design without a Lightning or USB-C port. Not just that, it is also suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature under-display Face ID technology.

However, there is still more than a year before the launch of the iPhone 16 series and things can change at any time before that.