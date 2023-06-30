BIG iPhone 15 Pro leak reveals Apple’s plans to make the phone stronger and lighter with ONE move

A new iPhone 15 Pro leak has emerged that claims Apple might replace its frame with a material that will be both stronger as well as lighter. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 11:27 IST
iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to replace its stainless steel frame with a titanium alloy frame. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to replace its stainless steel frame with a titanium alloy frame. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

The iPhone 15 series is getting all sorts of major improvements. A bigger camera bump has been rumored, a more powerful chipset is also expected, and its new design element, the dynamic island, is likely to be made available for all models. But it is not just specifications and features that are getting a boost, Apple is also planning structural upgrades for the next generation of its flagship smartphones, claims a report. There is a possibility that the iPhone 15 Pro (and likely iPhone 15 Pro Max) will be equipped with a titanium alloy frame to replace the stainless steel frame we have seen so far.

According to a report by PatentlyApple, sources from Apple's supply chain in China have revealed, “iPhone 15 Pro will indeed replace the existing stainless steel frame with a titanium alloy frame as had been rumored”. It also states that titanium alloy bezel is slightly better than stainless steel bezel and it can be one of the attraction points, from an aesthetic point of view, for the upcoming Apple phones.

iPhone 15 Pro models to get titanium alloy

The titanium alloy frame will likely be coming for only the Pro models this year. This report sits consistent with the other rumors suggesting that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will see a price hike this year. A part of the reason could be that stainless steel is considerably cheaper than titanium. But this more expensive metal alloy comes with its own added benefits. Titanium, at the same weight as stainless steel, is about 3-4 times stronger. That means Apple can make the frame lighter and still make the devices as strong, or possibly even stronger than at present.

So, titanium alloy will bring better structural integrity, a lighter weight, and a new look for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, if the rumors are to be believed. But that's not all the pro models are likely to see.

Both the devices are expected to get the Apple A17 Bionic chipsets, which are rumored to be the first Apple's first chip to come with a 3nm fabrication process, a departure from its usual 5nm technique seen for the A14, A15, and A16 chipsets.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also likely to get a periscope zoom lens that will allow it to click pictures with up to 6X optical zoom, as opposed to 3x optical zoom at present.

Do note, the information provided here has been taken from different leaks and rumors and these are not to be taken as official announcements. They will only be available once the smartphones are launched.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 11:27 IST
Home Mobile News BIG iPhone 15 Pro leak reveals Apple’s plans to make the phone stronger and lighter with ONE move
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets