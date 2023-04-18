Big Leak! iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may get THIS important Pro display feature

As the leaks and rumors emerge around the upcoming iPhone 15 series, it appears that the base-level smartphones can get some major upgrades that have been kept only for the Pro-models so far. Earlier, it was reported that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models can get the Dynamic Island feature. And now another leak has revealed that the base models can get a design overhaul to bring them closer to the Pro-counterparts. Reports suggest that the iPhone 15 and Plus models can get a frosted back glass, which is currently only seen in the Pro and Pro Max models.

The information comes from a Weibo post, which was posted from the same account that accurately revealed that the iPhone 14 models will be launching in the Yellow color, as per MacRumors report. The leak suggests that both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get a frosted back panel. The new back panel will give the base models the same premium appearance as the Pro models.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro to get frosted back panel

It is not unusual for the base models to receive pro-level upgrades. Apple has always added them to the cheaper models a few years after introducing them with Pro models. For example, the Super Retina or the OLED displays were Pro-exclusive till the iPhone 12. Similarly, the Dynamic Island feature also debuted on just Pro models.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

But does this mean that the Pro-models are losing their exclusivity? Not at all. Other reports have suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are also likely to get major design overhauls. The smartphones can make a move away from their aluminum body and feature a titanium frame, showcase more rounded and seamless edges, and get even thinner bezels.

Another change could be the inclusion of a USB-C type port in all the iPhone 15 models. A leaked report has claimed that the USB-C port can get an additional layer of metal around it with a ribbed texture. However, there have been rumors that Apple can implant chips in its cables ensuring any third-party cables will not fetch high charging speeds or data transfer rates.

It should be noted that the information provided here is based on leaks and rumors and no official source has confirmed it. To really know what the iPhone 15 Pro looks like, you will have to wait till the official launch.