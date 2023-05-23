BIG price cut on the iPhone 13 Mini; Save big amount this way

The iPhone holds a distinguished status in the world of smartphones, renowned for its brand reputation and a fusion of advanced software, hardware, and iconic design. In our reviews throughout the years, we have found that the iPhone cameras rank among the best available in the market. However, purchasing an iPhone can be financially demanding. So, we set out to look for an iPhone deal that lets you save big bucks and negate the financial stress of buying a premium smartphone. And luckily, we have found one such offer on Amazon for the iPhone 13 Mini.

The iPhone 13 Mini is primarily known for being a miniature flagship by Apple, with a display size of 5.4 inches. But despite its small size, it packs a powerful punch with its A15 Bionic chipset and the iOS 16 functionalities. If you are a fan of smaller smartphones that fit right in your pocket, then this iPhone 13 Mini discount deal is just for you. The iPhone 13 Mini, 256GB variant retails for Rs. 79900 but right now, you can get it for just Rs. 52299, allowing you to save as much as Rs. 27700, with the help of exchange offers. Let us check the details.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

The price of the iPhone 13 Mini 256GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 79900. However, there is a discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you get a flat 6 percent discount. This is an amazing Rs. 5000 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 74900. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole. For many, this in itself would be an exciting offer. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large part of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 22700 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 Mini home for just Rs. 52299. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 27700. For more details, you can visit the Amazon website.