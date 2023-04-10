BIG savings! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut to 5999 from 74999; get it THIS way

Don’t want to spend a huge amount on a premium smartphone? Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 10 2023, 17:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
View all Images
You have a chance to nab the premium Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at an affordable price. (Samsung)

This is an ideal time to upgrade to a premium smartphone! Flipkart is currently running its Mobiles Bonanza Sale, as a result, you can get your hands on a premium phone at an affordable price. One noteworthy deal is the impressively low price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Not just this, if you are ready to trade in your old smartphone then it may cost as low as Rs. 5999 with this Amazon deal. Here's everything that you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price cut

If you check the retail price of the 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, then it is listed at Rs. 74999 as per the Flipkart and Amazon listings. However, during the Flipkart sale, you can get it at a stunningly low price of just Rs. 29998 without using any card offers or exchange deals.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B08VB57558

You can also consider the Amazon deal, which is offering Galaxy S20 FE priced at Rs. 32999. However, you can get up to 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions of a minimum purchase value of Rs. 8000. Plus, up to Rs. 25000 while exchanging an old smartphone.

However, the discount amount will depend on the model and condition of the phone that you are exchanging. Once you meet all the conditions, it will allow you to get it at just Rs. 5999 while combining bank offers, price cuts, and exchange deals.

Reasons to buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets the latest Android 13 update, which means you will be able to enjoy new features. Plus, after the arrival of the 5G services in India, this would be an affordable premium smartphone option that does not affect your savings.

Moreover, it features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a triple-camera setup of a 12MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Everything is backed by a 4500mAh battery with the support of 25W charging.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 17:31 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News BIG savings! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut to 5999 from 74999; get it THIS way
