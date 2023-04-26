BIG setback! iPhone 15 Pro Max could MISS OUT on important camera upgrade

The iPhone 15 Pro Max could miss out on a big camera feature it was previously expected to get, as per the reports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 26 2023, 12:03 IST
iPhone 15 series will likely launch at an Apple event in September. (Unsplash)

A new leak has hinted that iPhone 15 Pro Max may not come with a previously rumoured feature after all. The leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast, especially since Apple announced the date for WWDC 2023 where it will showcase iOS 17. Just a few days ago, it was reported that Apple's upcoming flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular, was set for a major camera upgrade over its previous year's counterpart. However, a new leak has dismissed this.

The leak comes from tipster @Tech_Reve on Twitter who claims that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max may not get an upgraded camera sensor after all. Earlier, tipster IceUniverse claimed that the Apple would be using a bigger 48MP Sony IMX903 sensor which is a part of Sony's top-tier line of sensors. The IMX903 has an optical format of 1/1.14 inches, which means that Apple's sensor will be almost an inch in size.

However, @Tech_Reve has rubbished these claims and has revealed that Apple could use the same sensor as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Moreover, the tipster has also claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant might save the SonyIMX903 sensor for the iPhone 16 Pro, which will likely debut in 2024.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Periscope camera

According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5X-6X optical zoom, which is almost double the 3X zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports.

Although, it should be noted that all these leaks are based on leaks and unofficial reports and should be taken with a grain of salt. Only the official announcement by Apple will reveal the actual specs and other information about the iPhone 15 series.

