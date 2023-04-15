Blockbuster deal! Samsung Galaxy A53 price crashes to just 8499 from 39990

After the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, the price of its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A53 has been cut. The Galaxy A53 is available under Amazon's Blockbuster Value Day program today. The phone worth Rs. 39990 can be purchased by paying a lot less by availing the offers on Amazon. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Galaxy A53 can be reduced to as low as Rs. 8499. Here are the offer details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A53: How to get it at a reduced rate on Amazon

The price of the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A53 has fallen massively on Amazon. The device is available at a discount of 16 percent for Rs. 33499 against Rs. 39990 on the ecommerce platform today. This means that on ordering the phone today on Amazon you will just have to pay the discounted amount. That is you will be able to save straight away Rs. 6491 on the device.

However, if you are looking for further price reduction, you will have to opt for the exchange and bank offers. In order to avail the phone on exchange you need to have an old device in a good working condition which can fetch you maximum benefits on exchange. On exchange, you can get up to Rs. 25000 further off.

Combining both the discount and the exchange offer (maximum amount), the price of the Samsung Galaxy A53 can fall to Rs. 8499. Meanwhile, it can be known that Amazon is offering only one bank offer on the Galaxy A53 which is- 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

Powered by 5nm Octa Core processor, the Galaxy A53 runs on Android 12 and is a 5G device. It gets a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED Display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 5000mAh battery.