Blockbuster deal! Samsung Galaxy A53 price crashes to just 8499 from 39990

The Samsung Galaxy A53 can be purchased at a reduced rate as it is available under Amazon's Blockbuster Value Day. Here is how much you actually need to pay for the device worth Rs. 39990.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 15 2023, 11:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Quick Look: Small changes outside, BIG ones on inside
image caption
1/6 The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G retains a familiar design but brings a few refinements to keep its appeal. It still gets IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. The build is still plastic unibody. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G also retains the 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also gets an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. Samsung promises four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 The 5000mAh battery is the new upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G but you still get 25W wired charging support. This time, there's no charger available in the box. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G retains the same quad camera setup, consisting of a 64MP OIS assisted main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth camera. The selfie camera gets a 32MP sensor. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
6/6 The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes in four colours, which include Awesome Black, Light Blue,  White and Orange. The 6GB/128GB variant costs Rs. 34,499 whereas the 8GB/128GB variant costs Rs. 35,999. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
View all Images
Check Samsung Galaxy A53 price drop details on Amazon here. (HT Tech)

After the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, the price of its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A53 has been cut. The Galaxy A53 is available under Amazon's Blockbuster Value Day program today. The phone worth Rs. 39990 can be purchased by paying a lot less by availing the offers on Amazon. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Galaxy A53 can be reduced to as low as Rs. 8499. Here are the offer details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A53: How to get it at a reduced rate on Amazon

The price of the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A53 has fallen massively on Amazon. The device is available at a discount of 16 percent for Rs. 33499 against Rs. 39990 on the ecommerce platform today. This means that on ordering the phone today on Amazon you will just have to pay the discounted amount. That is you will be able to save straight away Rs. 6491 on the device.

However, if you are looking for further price reduction, you will have to opt for the exchange and bank offers. In order to avail the phone on exchange you need to have an old device in a good working condition which can fetch you maximum benefits on exchange. On exchange, you can get up to Rs. 25000 further off.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09VGKM57G

Combining both the discount and the exchange offer (maximum amount), the price of the Samsung Galaxy A53 can fall to Rs. 8499. Meanwhile, it can be known that Amazon is offering only one bank offer on the Galaxy A53 which is- 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

Samsung Galaxy A53

Powered by 5nm Octa Core processor, the Galaxy A53 runs on Android 12 and is a 5G device. It gets a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED Display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 5000mAh battery.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 11:05 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Blockbuster deal! Samsung Galaxy A53 price crashes to just 8499 from 39990
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets