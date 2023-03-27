Bonanza! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut by 53% on Amazon; Grab it for just 14950

Don’t pay a huge amount! Here is a chance to grab the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at an affordable price of just Rs. 14950 on Amazon. Here’s how to avail this deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 27 2023, 10:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
View all Images
Get the premium Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at an insanely low price. Here’s how. (HT Tech)

Amazon has recently announced an incredible deal on the feature-rich premium Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The smartphone, which is already an affordable model in the Galaxy S21 series, is now available for just Rs. 14950, compared to its original price of Rs. 74999. This amazing price cut allows you to enjoy the latest technology at a significantly lower cost.

If you are looking for an affordable 5G smartphone that is packed with some top-notch features, then this is the right pick for you. You can grab Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at an affordable price this way.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available with a whopping discount of 53 percent on Amazon. With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 74999 can be yours for just Rs. 35200. To reduce the price of the phone further, you get the option to opt for exchange and bank offers on Amazon.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09P7G7Y95

The bank offers that can be availed include 7.5 percent off on Standard Chartered Bank Credit Cards with up to Rs. 1500 on orders of Rs. 10000 and above. Moreover, to enjoy the benefits of an exchange offer, all you need to have is an old smartphone in good working condition. You can exchange your old phone to get further off of up to Rs. 18750 on the phone. If you avail maximum discount on the card offers and exchange deal, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can come down to Rs. 14950.

All about Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: specs, features and more

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G boasts a stunning 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the high-performance Exynos 2100 chipset. It also features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide primary lens, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, with a 32MP selfie camera on the front. At this affordable price, this phone is a steal deal for anyone looking for a powerful and feature-packed smartphone.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 10:48 IST
