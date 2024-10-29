 Budget-friendly Moto G15 and Moto G05 price and other key details tipped online ahead of official release- All details | Mobile News

Budget-friendly Moto G15 and Moto G05 price and other key details tipped online ahead of official release- All details

Motorola is set to launch the Moto G05 and Moto G15 in November with pricing details and performance specifications leaked online ahead of their release.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 29 2024, 12:31 IST
Motorola plans to launch the Moto G05 and G15 in November in global markets. (Motorola)

Motorola is set to launch its budget-friendly smartphones- Moto G15 and Moto G05, successors to the Moto G04 and G14 globally. Recent reports have highlighted key details regarding the phones, their potential launch dates, and pricing information. The Moto G15 also recently appeared on Geekbench, signalling an impending announcement from Motorola.

Moto G15, Moto G05: Launch Timeline and Expected Pricing

According to a report from 91Mobiles, in partnership with tech tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, both models could launch in Europe this November. The Moto G05 is expected to start at around EUR 140 (approximately Rs. 12,400) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM and 256GB storage version might be priced at EUR 170 (about Rs. 15,500). The Moto G15 may launch at a price of EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 18,200) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

Also read: iPhone users in India get Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1: How to download

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Moto G15's performance metrics recently appeared in a Geekbench listing, revealing scores of 340 for single-core and 1311 for multi-core tests. The device is expected to feature an octa-core processor, comprising two performance cores running at 2.0GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 1.7GHz, along with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It will operate on Android 15. The tested device contained 4GB of RAM, while reports suggest the retail version will offer 8GB, indicating improved performance.

Also read: Google Pixel 11 could get Pixel 4's face unlock tech, bringing iPhone 16-like Face ID: Report

For context, the Moto G14, with its 8GB RAM variant, recorded scores of 447 and 1577 in single and multi-core tests, respectively. The G14 utilises a Unisoc T616 chip, boasting two Cortex-A75 performance cores at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz. The G15's lower scores might result from being evaluated using Geekbench 5, unlike the G14, which used Geekbench 6. Because these benchmarks assess performance differently, direct comparisons between the two may lack accuracy.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A55 surpasses iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in popularity- All details

Moto G05, Moto G15: Anticipated Features

Motorola's upcoming models will likely reflect the company's design ethos and incorporate budget-friendly hardware configurations. If the Moto G14 serves as a benchmark, the G05 and G15 may feature a streamlined Android interface, functional camera systems, and long-lasting battery life, aiming to deliver value in the lower-midrange market segment. 

First Published Date: 29 Oct, 12:30 IST
