Buy Google Pixel 6a for just 2749 and not 43999! Price cut just for TODAY

Google Pixel 6a is available with a not to be missed deal on Flipkart. You can get this mid-range phone for just Rs. 2749. Here is all about the price cut and other offers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 20 2023, 14:04 IST
Google Pixel 6a
View all Images
Grab Google Pixel 6a on Flipkart today with amazing offers. (Unsplash)

What would you prefer waiting for the upcoming launch of Google Pixel 7a or buying the Google Pixel 6a, which was launched in 2022? The release date of the Pixel 7a has not yet been officially announced, while the Pixel 6a is available with eye grabbing offers on Flipkart. You have the chance to make the Google Pixel 6a yours by paying just Rs. 2749 for a phone that is priced at Rs. 43999. Tempting offer? Well, all you need to do is avail the discount, exchange and bank offers provided on the phone on Flipkart. Check the Google Pixel 6a price cut details on Flipkart here.

Get Google Pixel 6a online by paying a lot less on Flipkart: Offer details

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Google Pixel 6a can be availed for Rs. 2749 today on Flipkart. The ecommerce platform is offering a discount of 31 percent on the device, after which the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 29999 from Rs. 43999. This means that you will be able to save straight away Rs. 14000 on the phone.

And if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can use it too to get further reductions in the price of the Google Pixel 6a. All you will have to do is opt for the exchange offer. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 27250 off on the discounted rate of the phone. Therefore, with the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Pixel 6a can come down to Rs. 2749.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart is also offering bank offers on the Google Pixel 6a. The bank offers include: 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions up to Rs. 1000, on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 1000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions.

Why buy Google Pixel 6a?

The Pixel 6a runs on Google Tensor Processor, gets a 6.14 inch full HD+ display, dual camera setup, and more. The phone offers a great camera performance and overall user experience.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 13:33 IST
