    Buy Google Pixel 6a, pay just 10999 and not 43999

    The price of the Google Pixel 6a has dropped to Rs. 10999 on Flipkart today. An offer that cannot to be missed! Check details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 19:37 IST
    Google Pixel 6a
    View all Images
    Google Pixel 6a is available on Flipkart for Rs. 10999. (HT Tech)

    Google Pixel 6a can be yours for under Rs. 11000. The phone worth Rs. 43999 has received a massive discount along with other offers. Flipkart is offering a ravishing discount and exchange offer on the phone. With the help of which the price of the Google Pixel 6a can come down to just Rs. 10999 against its retail price of Rs. 43999. This means that you can grab a feature rich premium phone at a very cheap rate. Check the Google Pixel 6a price drop details on Flipkart here.

    Google Pixel 6a price drop on Flipkart

    The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Google Pixel 6a can be availed for Rs. 10999 today on Flipkart. The ecommerce platform is offering a discount of 27 percent on the device. After the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 31999 from Rs. 43999. Flipkart is also providing other offers with the help of which you can bring the cost of the phone under Rs. 11000.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0B3PQPNKS

    If you have an older smartphone in good working condition, you can use it to get a further reduction in the price of the Google Pixel 6a. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 21000 off on the discounted rate of the phone. Therefore, with the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Pixel 6a can reduce to Rs. 10999.

    There are several bank offers which can be availed too. Some of the bank offers include- 10 percent off on DBS Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions, up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 2000 and above; 10 percent off on IDBI Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions up to Rs, 500 on orders of Rs. 1,500 and above, and more.

    The Pixel 6a runs on Google Tensor Processor, gets a 6.14 inch full HD+ display, dual camera setup, and more. The phone offers great camera performance and overall user experience.

    In order to avail the Google Pixel 6a at discounted rate, all you need to do is visit Flipkart, select the device, opt for the exchange offer if you want, and proceed to make payment. Bank offers can be applied at the time of making payment.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 19:37 IST
