Buying an Apple iPhone 12? Stop! Check this out first

Planning to buy an iPhone 12 to experience all the new features that iOS 17 will bring? Well, stop and think first.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 18 2023, 13:23 IST
iPhone 14, iPhone 13 to iPhone 12–top 5 iPhone deals you must check out
image caption
1/5 One of the best deals during the sale is the one on iPhone 14. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 65999 with a flat discount of Rs. 13901. Plus, up to Rs. 1000 off on cards and a maximum Rs. 20000 discount via exchange deal. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
2/5 iPhone 14 Plus price slashed by 17 percent! It is available for Rs. 73999 against the original Rs. 89900 on sale. Similarly like iPhone 14, you can get several other bank and exchange deal benefits to get it for just Rs. 52999.  (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Another best option is the iPhone 13, which is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge price cut to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 69900. Well, you can grab it for Rs. 38999 after applying all the offers! (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 12 - 5G iPhone at an affordable price! The iPhone 12 64GB worth Rs. 59900 is available at Rs. 53999 during the Flipkart sale. Don’t worry, you can further drop the prices via bank offers and exchange deals.  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 iPhone 11 at a much more affordable price than before! It is available at Rs. 38999 against the original price of Rs. 43900. Moreover, with bank card deals and exchange offers, you can get it for just Rs. 17999.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 12
View all Images
iPhone 12 is expected to get the iOS 17 update this year, but you should wait. (Unsplash)

With the iOS 17 announcement on the horizon, there's no better time to buy an iPhone than now. Apple will unveil its latest iOS at WWDC 2023 which is taking place from June 5. Although it will be revealed next month, the iOS 17 update will only arrive when Apple launches its iPhone 15 series in fall. Anyone who's looking to buy an iPhone should consider the iPhone 12 as it offers flagship performance, great cameras as well as the promise of iOS 17 on a budget. However, there might be bad news for iPhone 12 buyers.

iPhone 12 to discontinue

Apple currently sells eight different iPhone models, ranging from the flagship iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to the slightly cheaper iPhone 12 and the budget iPhone SE. However, Apple tends to discontinue older models with the launch of its new iPhones and Tom's Guide suggests the iPhone 12 could take the fall this year.

Although Apple supports its iPhones for almost up to 5 years, it rarely keeps any one model in production for longer than 3 years. The iPhone 12, which was launched in October 2020 is nearing that 3-year mark and could be discontinued when the iPhone 15 series launches in September.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

However, this does not mean that the iPhone 12 will stop receiving iOS updates. The iPhone 8, which was released in 2017, received the iOS 16 update, which suggests that Apple could support the iPhone 12 for at least two more years before it decides to put an end to the iPhone 12's life cycle.

iOS 17 update: Which iPhones could miss out?

According to the latest reports, several iPhones are expected to receive Apple's next big update. However, some will be disappointed as they will not get it. The reason behind this is that Apple usually supports iPhones for a period of almost 5 years, but as the older chipsets get obsolete, they are incapable of running the latest iOS version.

iPhone models that will miss out: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X

iPhone models that will get the update: iPhone 15 series (Upcoming), iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2022), iPhone SE (2020).

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 13:06 IST
