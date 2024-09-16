Buying Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold? Remember not to bend the display too far or…

If you are in the market for a new foldable mobile phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a major contender this year. It competes with the likes of the Vivo X Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and others, but it does come with its own distinct advantages, including being thin, having a slew of advanced AI features, and of course, being a Google Pixel device, you can expect a rock-solid camera experience. But, if you are buying one, remember not to fold it with force, or extend it beyond what Google allows you to—as it may result in your device snapping, based on popular tech YouTuber JerryRigEverything's latest durability test of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 50 Neo launched in India with compact 1.5K display, triple cameras, and 5-year OS updates

You may be interested in 20% OFF 20% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 10% OFF 10% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: YouTuber Rips The Phone In Half

JerryRigEverything, aka Zack Nelson is known for testing smartphones' durability, and he performs a slew of tests on them, including a scratch test, a burn test, and even a bend test. It was during the bend test that he was able to split the phone into halves—essentially separating the cover screen and one half from the other.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Now, you wouldn't exert the amount of force that Zack did in the video while unfolding the interior screen beyond the normal point, but it is worth considering the fact that no matter how a foldable is, at the end of the day it has moving parts, and this means it is less durable than a traditional slab-style phone like the Pixel 9 Pro. Also, it is worth pointing out that the phone did not snap from the hinge; it stayed intact, but in the video, you can see the phone snapping from the two antenna lines going adjacent to the hinge.

Also Read: iOS 18 release date and time in India: iPhone users to big Apple update at…

Do You Need To Worry?

In the video, the durability test is done in extreme conditions, and you wouldn't typically want to “unfold” the device like in the video. Even if you accidentally unfold it beyond the point it is supposed to, it likely won't snap because the force won't be too much. That said, you have to be careful with foldables—be it the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The inside screens are soft compared to your slab-style devices, and you must be extra careful while using them. But, unlike the first-generation foldables from years ago, you don't have to baby them.

In fact, Jerry himself mentions in the video that your screen would stay okay as long as you ensure that no debris stays between the folding screen, and you ensure that sharp objects like long fingernails don't press against the display with too much pressure—the device should be okay.

Also Read: Google Pixel 9 review: Compelling AI features, impressive camera but lacks flagship power