Buying iPhone 13? Grab it at just 39999 on Flipkart; Know how

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Flipkart has an amazing offer live on the iPhone 13 where it can be yours for just Rs. 39999. Here’s how you can get it for cheap.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 11:34 IST
    Check out this amazing iPhone 13 offer live on Flipkart right now. (Unsplash)

    The iPhone 13 features a smaller notch compared to the iPhone 12 as well as several new and exciting features. In fact, the iPhone was also the first iPhone to feature Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset manufactured on a 5nm platform, making it one of the fastest smartphones in the market. The smartphone also gets bigger sensors with Sensor Shift Stabilization which improve the camera substantially.

    Although it is usually priced at a premium, Flipkart has announced a stellar offer on the smartphone and the price of this smartphone from Apple has taken a huge hit. After applying all the offers, the iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs. 39999 for the duration of this offer. Here's how.

    mobile to buy?
    mobile to buy?

    iPhone 13 Discount

    The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 39999 after applying all the offers!

    After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 62999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct Rs. 6901 discount. To make this deal even sweeter, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

    iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

    Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to Rs. 23000 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone.

    Both of these offers combined take down the price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 39999! That is nearly the same price as the iPhone SE! Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone.

    B09V4B6K53

    iPhone 13 Bank Offers

    Get Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023. Flipkart is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 13 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 11:04 IST
