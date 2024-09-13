iPhone 16 series debuted earlier this week, and pre-orders will go live later today (September 13) at 5:30 pm. However, one notable absence from this year's lineup is the official FineWoven cases that were introduced with the iPhone 15 series and replaced the leather cases. Therefore, customers who wish to order an official Apple case for their iPhone 16 devices will need to choose between the official Apple silicone cases, clear cases, and a new range of Beats cases that have been recently released.

Apple Users Were Not Happy About FineWoven Cases

Apple FineWoven cases were not well-received due to concerns about their durability. Many customers were quick to point out that the cases were prone to scratching, fading, and staining from fabrics like denim and other materials. This left many people dissatisfied with their rather expensive purchases, which were priced at ₹5,900. Although Apple has not provided an official explanation for discontinuing the cases, it is likely that these concerns may have led to the decision not to bring them back.

Apple FineWoven MagSafe Wallet and AirTag Key Ring Still Available

It should be noted that Apple has not discontinued all FineWoven material accessories—the Apple FineWoven MagSafe wallet, which is compatible with iPhone 12 and later, and the key ring accessory for Apple AirTags are still available. This indicates that Apple has not entirely abandoned the material. The Apple FineWoven MagSafe wallet is priced at ₹5,900, and the AirTag key ring is priced at ₹3,900.

For those who don't want a third-party case, can buy the Beats MagSafe cases for the iPhone 16 series, available in trendy new shades such as Riptide Blue, Sunset Purple, and Summit Stone. There is also the silicone MagSafe case, which comes in shades like Ultramarine, Lake Green, Fuchsia, Plum, Denim, and more.

