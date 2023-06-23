Camera smartphones under 20000 to take stunning shots: Samsung Galaxy M14, Realme 10 Pro, more

When it comes to the sub-Rs. 20000 segment for smartphones, buyers mostly think they will have to compromise on many things like good quality cameras? Well, nowadays, the relentless march of technology towards greater affordability and excellence has made it all possible and that applies to smartphones under Rs. 20000 too. And yes, you can capture impressive shots with phones in this segment. Here, we have curated a list of the best camera smartphones under Rs. 20000. The list includes Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Realme 10 Pro, Redmi Note 11T 5G, and more.

Camera Smartphones under 20000

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G packs the 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset and a massive 6000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging. It features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display panel with a full-HD+ resolution. For photography, it has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. On the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera. Overall, it clicks good pictures with ample amount of details and contrast.

The Smoky Teal colour is available at Rs. 16700 on Flipkart. However, you can find even more affordable options for other colour variants.

Realme 10 Pro

Realme 10 Pro, priced at Rs. 18999 on Flipkart, it stands out as a top competitor in this segment. It features a large 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, this smartphone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, accompanied by either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and ample internal storage options of 128GB or 256GB. Additionally, the device boasts a 5000mAh battery. It packs a 108MP camera coupled with a 2MP Portrait Camera. The performance of the rear camera is praiseworthy, especially for night.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, the Redmi Note 11T 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging and features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz IPS LCD display. In optics, it comes with a dual camera setup of 50MP and 8MP. It does an acceptable job with human portraits and close-up subjects. Xiaomi's colour tuning is pleasant too. It is priced at Rs. 18500 on Flipkart.

Oppo A78 5G

The phone features a dual camera setup of 50MP and 2MP rear cameras and an 8MP front camera for selfies. Plus, its 5000mAh battery supports 33W charging. You can get Oppo A78 for Rs. 18775.

Poco X5

The Poco X5 features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone is available to purchase at the starting price of Rs. 15999 on Flipkart.