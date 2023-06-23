Camera smartphones under 20000 to take stunning shots: Samsung Galaxy M14, Realme 10 Pro, more

If you are looking for a budget smartphone to capture stunning shots, these camera phones under Rs. 20000 will be perfect for you. Check out the Samsung Galaxy M14, Realme 10 Pro, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 22:26 IST
Realme 10 Pro+ 5G quick look: Check out its design, specs, price, and more
Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
1/7 Realme on Thursday unveiled the 10 Pro series in India. The series include two smartphones- Realme 10 Pro 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. Here is all you need to know about the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G- design, display, camera, battery and more. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
2/7 Realme 10 Pro + 5G design: The phone features an attractive Hyperspace Design and looks very attractive. The phone is also slim (7.78mm) and light weight (173g), making it easy to handle and carry. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
3/7 Realme 10 Pro+ 5G display: The smartphone is equipped with 120Hz Curved Vision Display with country's first 2160Hz PWM dimming. According to the company it is the world's First OLED display to receive a TUV Rheinland Flicker Free certificate. The device also encompasses 950nits peak brightness. The smartphone has the side bezels as thin as 1.41mm, and the bottom bezel is only 2.33mm. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
4/7 Realme 10 Pro+ camera: The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 108MP main camera with Nonapixel Plus Technology along with 8MP and 2MP camera lenses. At the front, you get a 12MP selfie camera. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
5/7 Realme 10 Pro+ Chipset: Powered by Dimensity 1080 5G Chipset, the phone is said to provide a higher and more stable gaming frame rate and overall gaming experience on mainstream games. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 Realme 10 Pro+ battery: The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which is further supported with a 67W dart charging solution, enabling the smartphone to charge up to 50 percent in 17 minutes. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
7/7 Realme 10 Pro+ color, size variants: The Realme 10 Pro + 5G comes in three colour options- Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue and in two storage variants- 6GB+128GB priced at Rs. 24999, 8GB+128GB priced at Rs. 25,999. You can also avail Rs. 1000 off on the phone (6GB+128GB) with bank offers and users can avail of No Cost EMI for up to 6 months bringing the effective price to Rs. 23,999. The first sale will begin on December 14, 12 PM onwards across realme.com, Flipkart.com, and stores near you. (Priya/HT Tech)
Realme 10 Pro
View all Images
From Samsung Galaxy M14 to Realme 10 Pro - know the best camera smartphones under Rs. 20000. (HT Tech)

When it comes to the sub-Rs. 20000 segment for smartphones, buyers mostly think they will have to compromise on many things like good quality cameras? Well, nowadays, the relentless march of technology towards greater affordability and excellence has made it all possible and that applies to smartphones under Rs. 20000 too. And yes, you can capture impressive shots with phones in this segment. Here, we have curated a list of the best camera smartphones under Rs. 20000. The list includes Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Realme 10 Pro, Redmi Note 11T 5G, and more.

Camera Smartphones under 20000

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G packs the 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset and a massive 6000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging. It features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display panel with a full-HD+ resolution. For photography, it has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. On the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera. Overall, it clicks good pictures with ample amount of details and contrast.

The Smoky Teal colour is available at Rs. 16700 on Flipkart. However, you can find even more affordable options for other colour variants.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: Camera smartphones under 25000: Realme 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M53, Poco X5 Pro, more

Realme 10 Pro

Realme 10 Pro, priced at Rs. 18999 on Flipkart, it stands out as a top competitor in this segment. It features a large 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, this smartphone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, accompanied by either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and ample internal storage options of 128GB or 256GB. Additionally, the device boasts a 5000mAh battery. It packs a 108MP camera coupled with a 2MP Portrait Camera. The performance of the rear camera is praiseworthy, especially for night.

B0BPYPZNHD-1

Also read: Capture the moment: Best camera mobile phones under 10000

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, the Redmi Note 11T 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging and features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz IPS LCD display. In optics, it comes with a dual camera setup of 50MP and 8MP. It does an acceptable job with human portraits and close-up subjects. Xiaomi's colour tuning is pleasant too. It is priced at Rs. 18500 on Flipkart.

Also read: Best camera smartphones under 15000: Realme C55, Samsung Galaxy M14, iQOO Z6 Lite, more

Oppo A78 5G

The phone features a dual camera setup of 50MP and 2MP rear cameras and an 8MP front camera for selfies. Plus, its 5000mAh battery supports 33W charging. You can get Oppo A78 for Rs. 18775.

Poco X5

The Poco X5 features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone is available to purchase at the starting price of Rs. 15999 on Flipkart.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 22:26 IST
Home Mobile News Camera smartphones under 20000 to take stunning shots: Samsung Galaxy M14, Realme 10 Pro, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass
BGMI
Bugatti Chiron, La Voiture Noire come to BGMI! Know all about this new collaboration

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets