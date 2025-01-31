Caviar launched most expensive iPhone 16 Pro series with 24k gold- All details

Caviar, the luxury brand known for developing custom devices has launched Bitcoin-inspired iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max with 24k gold. Every year Caviar launches luxurious custom iPhone models, which are known to be the most expensive iPhones and only a few buyers can afford to buy these models. These new models have gained inspiration from the design of a Bitcoin which is known to be a cryptocurrency. Therefore, if you are someone who likes to keep a collection of these rare pieces, then know what these new iPhone 16 Pro series look like and how much they cost.

Caviar iPhone 16 Pro series design

In December Caviar showcased the crown-themed iPhone 16 Pro models, and today the luxury brand has launched a new Bitcoin-inspired iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max which is also coated with 24k gold. The company highlighted that the design celebrates the legacy of Bitcoin as a growing digital currency in the world. The design is crafted with “Double Electroplated technology” and 24k gold to give it a premium and sturdy look. Caviar said, “The Bitcoin Edition iPhone 16 Pro is a luxurious homage to the world's leading cryptocurrency. Its design features intricate 3D engravings of the Bitcoin logo, framed by blockchain-inspired patterns that symbolize the limitless potential of digital finance”

As per reports, Caviar has developed 47 units of the Bitcoin-inspired iPhone 16 Pro series, which is said to be in support of the USA's 47th President Donald Trump. However, the company says the number highlights rarity and connection to the most influential personality in politics.

Caviar Bitcoin-themed iPhone 16 Pro series prices

The Bitcoin-themed iPhone 16 Pro comes at a starting price of $11,130 which is approximately Rs.9,64,191. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched at a starting price of $11,910 and is about Rs.10,31,763. However, note that the original price of the iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs.119900 for the 128GB storage variant and the iPhone 16 Pro at Rs.144900 for the 256GB storage variant.

