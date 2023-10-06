Chandrayaan-3 mission: Great news! ISRO not giving up hope on Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover

Chandrayaan-3 mission has made many significant discoveries that stunned the world, however, a major setback has left people waiting as ISRO is trying to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. The chances of them waking up are very low, but it looks like ISRO is not giving up hope as they will continue to make efforts for their revival and to begin the second phase of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Check out what scientists say about the Moon mission.

Vikram lander and Pragyan rover revival

On August 23, 2023, the Vikram lander touched down on the lunar surface making it one of the biggest achievements as well as history for the Indian space agency ISRO. Both the Moon landers stayed functional for 14 days and collected various new information about the lunar surface such as the soil temperature, moonquake, presence of sulphur, and more.

The mission is facing a major setback as ISRO is not able to communicate with the lander and rover after the challenging lunar night. The lander and the rover were put in sleep mode in early September so they could survive the harsh weather conditions. Now, they have been in sleep mode ever since. The second lunar night on the South Pole has commenced and the hopes for their rival are slim. However, Times of India quoted M Sankaran, director, UR Rao Satellite Centre, the lead centre of Chandrayaan-3 as saying, “While the chances of them waking up again after this lunar night ends in the next 14 days are very very slim, we are not closing that option.”

It can be an indication that ISRO has plans for Chandrayaan-3 and they will continue to make efforts to make the Moon lander and rover functional again for further studies and data collection.

According to ISRO, the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover were only developed to survive one lunar night which is 14 days on Earth. The mission has already been completed and if the lander and rover wake up then it will be a whole new journey for them. Now, we have to wait till ISRO makes an official announcement on the future of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

