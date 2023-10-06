Icon
Home Tech News Chandrayaan-3 mission: Great news! ISRO not giving up hope on Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover

Chandrayaan-3 mission: Great news! ISRO not giving up hope on Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover

The hopes for the revival of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have not dimmed yet! ISRO will be continuing its efforts to revive the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 06 2023, 09:40 IST
Icon
Mangalyaan-2 mission: ISRO is secretly planning second Mars mission
Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are going through their second lunar night during the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
1/5 Way back in 2013, ISRO launched the Mars orbiter mission and in 2014 it successfully entered the orbit of the red planet making it one of the biggest achievements for the Indian space agency. (Pixabay)
Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are going through their second lunar night during the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
2/5 Now after 9 years, ISRO is planning a second Mars orbiter mission informally known as Mangalyaan-2 with greater objectives that will reveal more mysteries about the planet. (NASA)
Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are going through their second lunar night during the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
3/5 According to reports, the spacecraft will be equipped with four payloads which include a Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), a Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) and a Langmuir Probe and an Electric Field Experiment (LPEX). (NASA)
Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are going through their second lunar night during the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
4/5 These four payloads will be studying the atmosphere, environment and the interplanetary dust of Mars. Collecting the data is essential to have a better understanding of its formation and habitability. However, ISRO has yet to share the details about the Mangalyaan-2 mission. (Pixabay)
Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are going through their second lunar night during the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
5/5 The Mangalyaan-2 mission's MODEX payload will study the movement of substances in the high-altitude regions of Mars, the RO instrument will study the atmosphere, the EIS will study solar energy particles and the LPEX instrument will study electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves.  (NASA)
Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are going through their second lunar night during the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
icon View all Images
Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are going through their second lunar night during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. (ISRO)

Chandrayaan-3 mission has made many significant discoveries that stunned the world, however, a major setback has left people waiting as ISRO is trying to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. The chances of them waking up are very low, but it looks like ISRO is not giving up hope as they will continue to make efforts for their revival and to begin the second phase of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Check out what scientists say about the Moon mission.

Vikram lander and Pragyan rover revival

On August 23, 2023, the Vikram lander touched down on the lunar surface making it one of the biggest achievements as well as history for the Indian space agency ISRO. Both the Moon landers stayed functional for 14 days and collected various new information about the lunar surface such as the soil temperature, moonquake, presence of sulphur, and more.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The mission is facing a major setback as ISRO is not able to communicate with the lander and rover after the challenging lunar night. The lander and the rover were put in sleep mode in early September so they could survive the harsh weather conditions. Now, they have been in sleep mode ever since. The second lunar night on the South Pole has commenced and the hopes for their rival are slim. However, Times of India quoted M Sankaran, director, UR Rao Satellite Centre, the lead centre of Chandrayaan-3 as saying, “While the chances of them waking up again after this lunar night ends in the next 14 days are very very slim, we are not closing that option.”

It can be an indication that ISRO has plans for Chandrayaan-3 and they will continue to make efforts to make the Moon lander and rover functional again for further studies and data collection.

According to ISRO, the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover were only developed to survive one lunar night which is 14 days on Earth. The mission has already been completed and if the lander and rover wake up then it will be a whole new journey for them. Now, we have to wait till ISRO makes an official announcement on the future of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Oct, 09:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon