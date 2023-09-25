Icon

Chaos! Fights break out as fans scramble to buy iPhone 15

Chaos erupted as the new iPhone 15 launched worldwide, with fans fighting it out in Dubai and Delhi stores looking to buy the new phone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2023, 13:22 IST
iPhone 15 done and dusted, check what is likely coming in iPhone 16
iPhone 15
1/11 Exciting rumors surround the iPhone 16 already - solid-state buttons, larger displays, under-display Face ID, Wi-Fi 7, and the potential for a port-less iPhone 16 Ultra model.   (Apple)
iPhone 15
2/11 1. Dynamic Island Standard: Building on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Dynamic Island is now a standard feature across all iPhone 15 models, enhancing user interactions and multitasking capabilities.  (Apple)
iPhone 15
3/11 2. USB Type-C Port: Apple has bid farewell to its proprietary lightning connector, opting for a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series, aligning with industry standards for charging and connectivity.  (Apple)
image caption
4/11 3. Action Button and Titanium Frame: Notable design changes include the introduction of the action button and a titanium frame, enhancing both aesthetics and durability. (Apple)
iPhone 15
5/11 4. Periscope Camera: The iPhone 15 series introduces a periscope camera, likely improving zoom capabilities and overall photography experiences. (Apple)
image caption
6/11 Now, let's delve into the rumored upgrades expected in the iPhone 16: 1. Solid-State Buttons: While the iPhone 15 series retained physical volume buttons, it's rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will introduce haptic solid-state buttons, replacing the physical volume buttons for a sleeker design. (Apple)
image caption
7/11  2. Bigger Displays: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that even bigger iPhones will come next year. Apple may continue its trend of larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasting a massive 6.9-inch display.  (Apple)
image caption
8/11 3. Under-Display Face ID: Apple is considering incorporating under-display Face ID technology, eliminating the need for a notch or visible sensors for a cleaner, full-screen design, possibly arriving in 2024. Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple may introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024.   (Apple)
image caption
9/11 4. Wi-Fi 7: The iPhone 16 Pro models might feature Wi-Fi 7 technology, offering faster data transmission across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with speeds of up to 40 Gbps, promising improved connectivity performance.  (Apple)
image caption
10/11 5. Port-Less iPhone 16 Ultra: There's speculation that the iPhone 16 Ultra may eliminate the USB Type-C port entirely, further simplifying the design. Additionally, this model might feature a faster processor and enhanced camera capabilities.  (Apple)
image caption
11/11 6. Potential New iPhone Lineup: Some reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Ultra could be a completely new addition to the lineup, distinct from the existing four models, offering unique features and capabilities. (Apple)
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 sale day sparks chaos, fights erupt in Dubai and Delhi stores amid overwhelming demand. (Bloomberg)

As the hotly anticipated iPhone 15 series hit stores worldwide on September 22, iPhone enthusiasts were brimming with excitement as they eagerly sought to upgrade to the latest model. Long lines of customers formed outside the stores where the new phones were up for grabs. Social media buzzed with videos showcasing massive crowds gathered outside these stores, all eager to get their hands on the iPhone 15 Series.

Dubai Mall Madness

In Dubai, the launch day excitement led to massive crowds gathering at the Dubai Mall, all hoping to snag the new iPhone 15. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, with fights breaking out among customers. Security forces had to step in to restore some semblance of order. Scenes of turmoil and unrest marred what should have been a smooth product launch.

Delhi's Croma Store Brawl

Meanwhile, in Delhi, a shocking incident unfolded at a Croma store in Kamla Nagar. A video circulating on social media X showed customers and store employees engaged in a violent brawl. It's alleged that the fight erupted because the store employees refused to sell the iPhone 15 Pro to a customer. The disagreement escalated into physical violence, with punches exchanged, clothing torn. Other store employees attempted to break up the fight, but the exact cause of the dispute remains unconfirmed.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Police Action in Delhi

ANI reports suggest that the Delhi Police have taken action against the customers involved in the fight at the Kamla Nagar store. The incident gained widespread attention on social media, where netizens reacted to the video, some even poking fun at iPhone fans for their fervor.

In short, the launch of the iPhone 15 brought both excitement and chaos to Dubai and Delhi. While customers eagerly awaited the new device, scenes of disorder and physical altercations marred the celebrations. The incidents serve as a reminder of the frenzy that often accompanies the release of Apple's latest products.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 13:21 IST
Mobile News Chaos! Fights break out as fans scramble to buy iPhone 15
