Chaos! Fights break out as fans scramble to buy iPhone 15

As the hotly anticipated iPhone 15 series hit stores worldwide on September 22, iPhone enthusiasts were brimming with excitement as they eagerly sought to upgrade to the latest model. Long lines of customers formed outside the stores where the new phones were up for grabs. Social media buzzed with videos showcasing massive crowds gathered outside these stores, all eager to get their hands on the iPhone 15 Series.

Dubai Mall Madness

In Dubai, the launch day excitement led to massive crowds gathering at the Dubai Mall, all hoping to snag the new iPhone 15. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, with fights breaking out among customers. Security forces had to step in to restore some semblance of order. Scenes of turmoil and unrest marred what should have been a smooth product launch.

Delhi's Croma Store Brawl

Meanwhile, in Delhi, a shocking incident unfolded at a Croma store in Kamla Nagar. A video circulating on social media X showed customers and store employees engaged in a violent brawl. It's alleged that the fight erupted because the store employees refused to sell the iPhone 15 Pro to a customer. The disagreement escalated into physical violence, with punches exchanged, clothing torn. Other store employees attempted to break up the fight, but the exact cause of the dispute remains unconfirmed.

Police Action in Delhi

ANI reports suggest that the Delhi Police have taken action against the customers involved in the fight at the Kamla Nagar store. The incident gained widespread attention on social media, where netizens reacted to the video, some even poking fun at iPhone fans for their fervor.

In short, the launch of the iPhone 15 brought both excitement and chaos to Dubai and Delhi. While customers eagerly awaited the new device, scenes of disorder and physical altercations marred the celebrations. The incidents serve as a reminder of the frenzy that often accompanies the release of Apple's latest products.