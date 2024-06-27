 CMF Phone 1 by Nothing price in India, specifications revealed ahead of July 8 launch- Will it be under ₹18,000? | Mobile News

CMF Phone 1 by Nothing price in India, specifications revealed ahead of July 8 launch- Will it be under 18,000?

CMF Phone 1 by Nothing specifications leaked before the July 8 launch. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 27 2024, 11:06 IST
CMF Phone 1 by Nothing price in India, specifications revealed of July 8 launch- Will it be under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18,000?
CMF Phone 1 launching soon in India, check out the leaked specs ahead of launch. (CMF)

CMP by Nothing is all set to launch its first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1 in the affordable range. The company has been teasing the smartphone for the past few and most recently CMF announced July 8 as the launch date for the Phone 1 smartphone. Alongside the CMF Phone 1, the company will also announce the CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2. However, just a week before launch, the specs of the upcoming smartphone were leaked. 

CMF Phone 1 specs

According to a tipster named Yogesh Brar on X, the CMF Phone 1 will likely feature a  6.7-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and it may offer 6GB or 8GB of RAM. In terms of storage, we may get up to 256GB of internal memory. The smartphone may also include a MicroSD card slot for additional storage space. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to come with a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a depth sensor. It may also come with a 16MP front-facing camera. It will likely be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support to 33W charging speeds. However, it's unclear if the box will include a charger in the box. Additionally, the Phone 1 is speculated to run on NothingOS based on Android 14.

CMF Phone 1 price in India

As of now, it is speculated that the CMF Phone 1 will be launched under Rs.20000. The smartphone will likely have a starting price of Rs.15999 and Rs.17999. However, the tipster mentioned that these are the discounted price and not the retail price. 

 Note that the price and specs of CMF Phone 1 are based on leaks and speculations. Therefore, we must wait until July 8 to know what CMF is bringing to the mid-range smartphone market for the first time. However, we must also note that the competition under the price range is quite high and it will interesting to see how CMF stands out from the crowd. 

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 11:03 IST
