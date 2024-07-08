 CMF Phone 1 by Nothing to launch in India on July 8: Check price, specifications and how to watch event livestream | Mobile News

CMF Phone 1 by Nothing to launch in India on July 8: Check price, specifications and how to watch event livestream

Discover how to watch CMF Phone 1 launch in India today at 2:30 PM IST on YouTube, and explore its expected specs and prices and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 08 2024, 12:03 IST
Know how to watch the CMF Phone 1 launch live and its expected specs and price in India. (@cmfbynothing)

Nothing is set to unveil the CMF Phone 1 in India today, marking a highly anticipated debut in the market. Recent teasers have revealed that the phone will feature interchangeable accessories and covers, promising versatility and customization for users.

CMF Phone 1: Launch Schedule and How to Livestream Event Online 

The launch event is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST and will be livestreamed on Nothing's official YouTube channel. For real-time updates, viewers are encouraged to follow CMF's social media handles or log in to YouTube a few minutes early to catch the event live.

More about CMF Phone 1
CMF Phone 1
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.67 inches Display Size
₹17,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: CMF Phone 1 launch date: Check price, features, camera, battery and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

CMF Phone 1: Specifications and Features (Expected)

As for the specifications, leaked information suggests that the CMF Phone 1 will come in two variants: a base model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage expected to debut at an introductory price of Rs. 15,999 with bank card discounts, and a higher-end model featuring 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at approximately Rs. 17,999 after discounts. Exact retail prices will be disclosed during the launch.

Also read: CMF Phone 1 to feature MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, priced below 20,000 in India

Hardware-wise, the CMF Phone 1 is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, the phone is anticipated to offer expandable storage via a microSD card slot supporting up to 2TB.

Camera capabilities are said to include a dual rear setup featuring a 50MP main sensor alongside a depth sensor, while selfies and video calls may be handled by a 16MP front camera. Security-wise, an in-display fingerprint sensor is expected for convenient unlocking.

Also read: CMF Phone 1 leaked specs suggest similarities with Nothing Phone 2a ahead of India launch: Here's what's coming

Underpinning these features is a robust 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharges. Operating system-wise, the CMF Phone 1 is likely to debut with Android 14 out of the box, promising a modern and intuitive user experience.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 12:03 IST
