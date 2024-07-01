 CMF Phone 1, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and more : All smartphones launching in July 2024 in India | Mobile News

CMF Phone 1, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and more : All smartphones launching in July 2024 in India

July is packed with several smartphone launches of different price ranges from top brands such as Samsung, Motorola, Redmi, and more. From Galaxy Z Fold 6, CMF Phone 1, to Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, know what’s coming.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jul 01 2024, 11:16 IST
Check out the list of smartphones launching in July 2024. (Motorola)

The second half of 2024 has begun, which means we will get to experience the revolutionary changes in the technology industry with innovative smartphones, AI, and more. With July starting, there are several smartphones launching only in the first half of July. From budget to premium smartphones, know what's coming this month from brands such as Samsung, Motorola, CMF by Nothing, and more. 

Also read: CMF Phone 1 to feature MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, priced below Rs.20,000 in India

Smartphones launching in July 2024

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Motorola is all set to announce its next generation of clamshell flip smartphone on July 4, 2024. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the  Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and it will come with several design and feature upgrades. Motorola has been teasing the smartphone's design and AI features for some time, keeping the excitement going. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

CMF Phone 1: CMF by Nothing will be launching its first smartphone in the mid-range segment with some competitive features in the segment. The CMF Phone 1 will debut on July 8 with MediaTek Dimensity 730 and a dual camera setup. The smartphone will be entirely different from the Nothing smartphone, however, it will likely feature a NothingOS. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 colour, price, design leaked ahead of July 10 Unpacked event

Redmi 13 5G: The new mid-range smartphone by Redmi is launching on July 9 with some upgraded specifications. The Redmi 13 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a  5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. More, features about the device are yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6: Samsung has announced the Galaxy Unpacked event date which is scheduled for July 10. The launch event is expected to announce the new generation of Samsung foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 with upgraded design, specifications and features. Alongside foldable, the company will also launch Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3. 

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Ultra review

Oppo Reno 12 series: Oppo recently announced the Reno 12 series in global markets and now it will soon be launching the smartphone in India. The official launch date is yet to be announced. However, rumours suggest that it will debut on July 12. The smartphone is expected to feature advanced AI features and a powerful camera setup. 

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 11:16 IST
