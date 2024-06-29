 CMF Phone 1 to feature MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, priced below ₹20,000 in India | Mobile News

Nothing has confirmed the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC for its upcoming CMF Phone 1, promising powerful performance at an affordable price.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 29 2024, 16:00 IST
Nothing announces MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC for CMF Phone 1, promising high performance at a competitive price. (CMF)

Nothing has officially announced the chipset that will drive its highly anticipated CMF Phone 1, marking a significant milestone ahead of its launch. Following recent statements from co-founder Akis Evangelidis touting the device's performance, the revelation aligns with expectations of a powerhouse in its price segment.

CMF Phone 1: Competitive Price Expected

While specific pricing details remain undisclosed, tipster Yogesh Brar suggests the CMF Phone 1 could debut at Rs. 15,999 with bank offers, positioning it competitively under the Rs. 20,000 mark. Central to its capabilities is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC, boasting an octa-core architecture built on a advanced 4nm process by TSMC and supporting up to 8GB of RAM.

Expected to challenge existing offerings under Rs. 20,000, which often feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC or Dimensity 7050, the CMF Phone 1 aims to redefine expectations in its category. Notably, the Oppo Reno 12, equipped with the same chipset, enters the market in Europe priced around Rs. 40,000, underscoring the value proposition of Nothing's upcoming release.

Beyond confirming the chipset, Nothing has teased features such as an AMOLED screen and potential design innovations like a removable back, hinted at in promotional materials showing a removable screw. Leaks suggest the device will debut in black and orange variants.

Companion Devices and Launch Details

Scheduled for an India launch on July 8, the event will be livestreamed at cmf.tech, alongside the introduction of Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2. Teasers indicate the Buds Pro 2 will feature a smart dial for music control, while the Watch Pro 2 promises customizable watch faces and functions.

As anticipation builds, further details about the CMF Phone 1 and its companion devices are expected closer to launch. 

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 16:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets