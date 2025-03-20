CMF Phone 2 launch nearing: Design, specs, and more tipped
CMF Phone 2 may debut in April 2025 with a triple camera setup, here’s what we know so far about this affordable phone.
Nothing's sub-brand, CMF has been making waves in the mid-range smartphone segment with its first-generation smartphone, the Phone 1. Now, the company is expected to launch the successor with the CMF Phone 2 in the upcoming weeks. While the company has been quiet and secretive about the development, the smartphone's new design has already started to surface online, revealing the entire plastic-based rear panel. Alongside design, some of the specifications have also been tipped, revealing some upgrades that are expected to launch with the CMF Phone 2. Now, if you have been looking for an affordable smartphone, then you may want to wait for the CMF Phone 2 model.
CMF Phone 2 design
Recently, the rear panel design of the CMF Phone 2 surfaced online on Reddit, revealing an additional camera sensor, but a similar design as the predecessor. While the design profile remains the same, the additional camera has created curiosity, considering it's an affordable-range smartphone. The camera has been placed in the left top corner of the back and the third sensor is placed separately with the LED flashlight. Apart from this, the design looks quite similar to the Phone 1 with screws placed in the same position, it retains a boxy look, and others. However, note that the design is yet to be confirmed by CMF.
Alongside the design, some of the specs have also been tipped online, revealing some upgrades over the previous generation model.
CMF Phone 2 launch
Reportedly, the CMF Phone 2 could debut in April 2025, we are currently awaiting an official launch date. In terms of specifications, leaks suggest that the Phone 2 could feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a120Hz refresh rate. The new sensor is expected to be a depth or macro sensor. The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip and may feature a 5000mAh battery. In terms of pricing, the device could launch under Rs.20000 as its predecessor.
Now, we simply have to wait for the official reveal to know what the new generation CMF Phone has in store for the users.
