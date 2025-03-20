CMF Phone 2 launch nearing: Design, specs, and more tipped

CMF Phone 2 may debut in April 2025 with a triple camera setup, here’s what we know so far about this affordable phone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 20 2025, 10:05 IST
CMF Phone 2 launch nearing: Design, specs, and more tipped
CMF Phone 2 likely to come with an additional camera sensor, check details. (@cmfbynothing)

Nothing's sub-brand, CMF has been making waves in the mid-range smartphone segment with its first-generation smartphone, the Phone 1. Now, the company is expected to launch the successor with the CMF Phone 2 in the upcoming weeks. While the company has been quiet and secretive about the development, the smartphone's new design has already started to surface online, revealing the entire plastic-based rear panel. Alongside design, some of the specifications have also been tipped, revealing some upgrades that are expected to launch with the CMF Phone 2. Now, if you have been looking for an affordable smartphone, then you may want to wait for the CMF Phone 2 model. 

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a series now available on Flipkart with guaranteed exchange value and exclusive offers

You may be interested in

15% OFF
Nothing Phone 3a
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.77 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹23,845Original price:₹27,999
Buy now
Nothing Phone 3a Pro
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.77 inches Display Size
₹32,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Nothing Phone 2a Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹24,274Original price:₹29,999
Buy now
20% OFF
Nothing Phone 2a
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹20,850Original price:₹25,999
Buy now

CMF Phone 2 design

Recently, the rear panel design of the CMF Phone 2 surfaced online on Reddit, revealing an additional camera sensor, but a similar design as the predecessor. While the design profile remains the same, the additional camera has created curiosity, considering it's an affordable-range smartphone. The camera has been placed in the left top corner of the back and the third sensor is placed separately with the LED flashlight. Apart from this, the design looks quite similar to the Phone 1 with screws placed in the same position, it retains a boxy look, and others. However, note that the design is yet to be confirmed by CMF. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 likely to launch in July- Here's what we know so far

Alongside the design, some of the specs have also been tipped online, revealing some upgrades over the previous generation model.

CMF Phone 2 launch

Reportedly, the CMF Phone 2 could debut in April 2025, we are currently awaiting an official launch date. In terms of specifications, leaks suggest that the Phone 2 could feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a120Hz refresh rate. The new sensor is expected to be a depth or macro sensor. The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip and may feature a 5000mAh battery. In terms of pricing, the device could launch under Rs.20000 as its predecessor. 

Also read: 

Now, we simply have to wait for the official reveal to know what the new generation CMF Phone has in store for the users.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!hr

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 10:05 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News CMF Phone 2 launch nearing: Design, specs, and more tipped
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipsets for handheld gaming devices launched at GDC 2025
GTA 5 PC

Is GTA 5 finally coming to PC Game Pass? New leaks spark excitement among hammers
Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition

Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition pre-orders live: Secure early access and exclusive in-game bonuses
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date may be closer than expected as new clues spark speculation
Xbox controller

Xbox controller to get new ways to type, navigate and more on Windows 11 PC in upcoming feature update

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets