CMF Phone 2 Pro by Nothing confirmed to launch in India on April 28: Know what’s more coming

Nothing is set to launch its budget-friendly CMF Phone 2 Pro in India on April 28, alongside new audio products. Here’s what you need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 08 2025, 08:42 IST
CMF Phone 2 Pro
Nothing will launch CMF Phone 2 Pro and new audio products in India on April 28. (@cmfbynothing)

Nothing has officially confirmed the launch date for its upcoming budget-friendly smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Scheduled for release on April 28 at 6:30 PM, this device is positioned as a successor to the CMF Phone 1. The announcement comes shortly after the company unveiled its new Nothing Phone 3a series, which is priced under Rs. 30,000.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Pricing (Expected)

The CMF series by Nothing targets consumers looking for affordable smartphones, priced under Rs. 20,000. With the launch of the mid-range Phone 3a series, Nothing has shifted its attention to the budget segment, with the CMF Phone 2 Pro poised to be the next major release.

You may be interested in

17% OFF
OPPO F29
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹23,999Original price:₹28,999
Buy now
15% OFF
OPPO F29 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹27,999Original price:₹32,999
Buy now
Realme P3 Ultra
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.83 inches Display Size
₹31,999
Buy now
14% OFF
Vivo T4X
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.72 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹15,398Original price:₹17,999
Buy now
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.73 inches Display Size
₹109,999
Buy now
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Vivo X200 Ultra design tipped in a new hands-on video: Know what it looks like

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to succeed the CMF Phone 1, but details on whether a standard model will accompany the Pro version remain unclear. So far, Nothing has only teased the Pro model, suggesting that the CMF Phone 2 Pro may be the sole variant for now.

Given that the company is launching the Pro model first, the pricing of the CMF Phone 2 Pro could be slightly higher than that of the CMF Phone 1. It is speculated to be priced at around Rs. 20,000, as the CMF Phone 1 was priced at Rs. 15,999. Considering Nothing's current product range, with the Phone 3a series starting at Rs. 22,999, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to fit within the Rs. 20,000 price range. However, these price predictions are based on the company's portfolio, and customers should wait for official details.

Also read: OnePlus 13T set to launch with new customisable button and flat display ahead of launch - Details

Nothing has yet to confirm the phone's full specifications, but teasers suggest that the design and camera features will be key selling points. The CMF Phone 2 Pro could maintain the removable back cover design seen on the first-generation model, albeit with a new finish and materials. Teasers suggest a matte rear panel with plastic edges, though the exact materials remain undisclosed.

Also read: Vivo set to unveil X200 Ultra and X200s on April 21 alongside new tablets and smartwatch - All details

New Audio Products on the Way

In addition to the CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing will also launch three new audio products: CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. More details about these products are expected soon. Consumers interested in the launch can sign up on Flipkart to receive notifications about the event.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 08:41 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News CMF Phone 2 Pro by Nothing confirmed to launch in India on April 28: Know what’s more coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 price

Leaked GTA 6 price sparks debate: Could Rockstar's next game set a new price standard?
Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass may add GTA 5 in April to prepare players for GTA 6 launch - Details
iPhone Nintendo DS emulator

iPhone users can now play Nintendo DS games online with Android and console gamers worldwide
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 launching on June 5: Features, game lineup, pricing, and more details revealed
GTA 6 trailer 2

Did Rockstar Games reveal GTA 6 trailer 2 at CinemaCon? Fans divided over April Fools’ hoax

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets