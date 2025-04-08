CMF Phone 2 Pro by Nothing confirmed to launch in India on April 28: Know what’s more coming

Nothing has officially confirmed the launch date for its upcoming budget-friendly smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Scheduled for release on April 28 at 6:30 PM, this device is positioned as a successor to the CMF Phone 1. The announcement comes shortly after the company unveiled its new Nothing Phone 3a series, which is priced under Rs. 30,000.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Pricing (Expected)

The CMF series by Nothing targets consumers looking for affordable smartphones, priced under Rs. 20,000. With the launch of the mid-range Phone 3a series, Nothing has shifted its attention to the budget segment, with the CMF Phone 2 Pro poised to be the next major release.

New wonderful things.



Featuring CMF Phone 2 Pro, alongside a trio of buds – Buds 2, Buds 2a or Buds 2 Plus.



28 April, 2:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/1CIlMae2um — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 7, 2025

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to succeed the CMF Phone 1, but details on whether a standard model will accompany the Pro version remain unclear. So far, Nothing has only teased the Pro model, suggesting that the CMF Phone 2 Pro may be the sole variant for now.

Given that the company is launching the Pro model first, the pricing of the CMF Phone 2 Pro could be slightly higher than that of the CMF Phone 1. It is speculated to be priced at around Rs. 20,000, as the CMF Phone 1 was priced at Rs. 15,999. Considering Nothing's current product range, with the Phone 3a series starting at Rs. 22,999, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to fit within the Rs. 20,000 price range. However, these price predictions are based on the company's portfolio, and customers should wait for official details.

Nothing has yet to confirm the phone's full specifications, but teasers suggest that the design and camera features will be key selling points. The CMF Phone 2 Pro could maintain the removable back cover design seen on the first-generation model, albeit with a new finish and materials. Teasers suggest a matte rear panel with plastic edges, though the exact materials remain undisclosed.

New Audio Products on the Way

In addition to the CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing will also launch three new audio products: CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. More details about these products are expected soon. Consumers interested in the launch can sign up on Flipkart to receive notifications about the event.