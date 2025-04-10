CMF Phone 2 Pro design teased ahead of India launch April 28 launch: Know what to expect

CMF by Nothing is gearing up for the launch of its CMF Phone 2 Pro in India later this month. After announcing the official launch date, the company shared a teaser video on social media, offering a glimpse of the phone's rear design. This teaser highlights a textured back panel and suggests that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will carry over design elements from last year's CMF Phone 1 but with notable modifications.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Design Teased

The teaser, posted by CMF by Nothing on X, showcases the phone's rear panel, featuring a unique texture and the CMF branding at the bottom. The clip also reveals a screw on the panel, indicating the possibility of interchangeable back panels, similar to what was seen with the CMF Phone 1. In addition, the teaser hints at a speaker array located at the bottom of the phone, with a tagline highlighting the "new finish" of the device.

A fresh take.



A fresh take.

Redesigned for CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/JXRALRFcsb — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 9, 2025

The phone's overall design seems to feature a boxy shape, accompanied by a speaker vent positioned on the lower edge. Akis Evangelidis, CEO of Nothing, mentioned on X that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will provide an "enhanced hands-on experience," though details beyond the teaser remain scarce.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Launch Schedule

Scheduled for launch in India on April 28 at 6:30 pm IST, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available for purchase through Flipkart. Alongside the phone, the brand will introduce several audio accessories, including the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Key Features and Price (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to feature a triple-camera setup on the rear, a significant upgrade from its predecessor. Leaked images from February also indicated that the back panel design could be customisable. The device has already received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and has appeared in the IMEI database, hinting at its imminent release.

While the price remains undisclosed, the CMF Phone 1 launched at a starting price of Rs. 15,999. As with other CMF and Nothing products, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available exclusively on Flipkart.