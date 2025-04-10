CMF Phone 2 Pro design teased ahead of India launch April 28 launch: Know what to expect

The CMF Phone 2 Pro's design has been teased ahead of its India launch, offering a sneak peek at its updated features and customisable back panel.

CMF Phone 2 Pro’s design has been teased ahead of its April 28 launch in India. (CMF)

CMF by Nothing is gearing up for the launch of its CMF Phone 2 Pro in India later this month. After announcing the official launch date, the company shared a teaser video on social media, offering a glimpse of the phone's rear design. This teaser highlights a textured back panel and suggests that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will carry over design elements from last year's CMF Phone 1 but with notable modifications.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Design Teased

The teaser, posted by CMF by Nothing on X, showcases the phone's rear panel, featuring a unique texture and the CMF branding at the bottom. The clip also reveals a screw on the panel, indicating the possibility of interchangeable back panels, similar to what was seen with the CMF Phone 1. In addition, the teaser hints at a speaker array located at the bottom of the phone, with a tagline highlighting the "new finish" of the device.

Also read: Vivo X200 Ultra's photography kit unveiled with seven smart features ahead of official launch

The phone's overall design seems to feature a boxy shape, accompanied by a speaker vent positioned on the lower edge. Akis Evangelidis, CEO of Nothing, mentioned on X that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will provide an "enhanced hands-on experience," though details beyond the teaser remain scarce.

Also read: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus launching in India on April 17 with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset - Details

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Launch Schedule

Scheduled for launch in India on April 28 at 6:30 pm IST, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available for purchase through Flipkart. Alongside the phone, the brand will introduce several audio accessories, including the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus.

Also read: CMF Phone 2 Pro by Nothing confirmed to launch in India on April 28: Know what's more coming

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Key Features and Price (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to feature a triple-camera setup on the rear, a significant upgrade from its predecessor. Leaked images from February also indicated that the back panel design could be customisable. The device has already received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and has appeared in the IMEI database, hinting at its imminent release.

While the price remains undisclosed, the CMF Phone 1 launched at a starting price of Rs. 15,999. As with other CMF and Nothing products, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 08:57 IST
