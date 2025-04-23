CMF Phone 2 Pro India price tipped online ahead of April 28 launch, check details here

CMF Phone 2 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on April 28. The device has been confirmed to be available in two colour options with a dual-tone back panel. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to have the same interchangeable rear panels as the CMF Phone 1. While the company has kept most details under wraps, a new detail about the phone's price has leaked online.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Price in India (Leaked)

A well-known tipster, Yogesh Brar, has shared the anticipated price range of the forthcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro. According to the leak, the base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage could be priced around ₹18,999. Meanwhile, the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is speculated to cost ₹20,999. There is also a chance of a ₹1,000 bank discount, bringing the effective starting price down to ₹17,999. However, Brar deleted the post shortly after sharing it, which has added some uncertainty to the accuracy of the leak.

In addition to pricing, Brar also mentioned that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available in four colour options. The device will also run Nothing OS 3.1 and offer three years of software updates and six years of security updates.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will come with a dual elevated finish, along with an “Essential Space" design element introduced in the Nothing Phone (3a) series. For photography, the device is confirmed to boast a triple camera setup. The rear camera will include a 50MP sensor with dimensions of 1/1.57 inches, which is the largest in its category. Additionally, there will be an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119.5 degree field of view, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom.

Under the hood, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Pro SoC. This chip is expected to offer a strong gaming experience, with support for 120fps gameplay in BGMI, a 53 percent boost in network performance, and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, the details of the display and the battery are still under wraps, and it is expected that they will be revealed closer to the launch date.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Launch Date and Schedule

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is scheduled to be launched on April 28 at 6:30 PM IST. After the launch event, the smartphone will be available exclusively for purchase on Flipkart.