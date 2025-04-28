CMF Phone 2 Pro launching in India today: How to watch live stream and what to expect

Nothing is set to launch its second budget smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro, in India today, April 28, at 6:30 PM IST. The launch event will be streamed live on the official CMF by Nothing social media channels and YouTube. Fans and tech enthusiasts can watch the event via the livestream link provided by the company.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro follows the brand's first foray into budget smartphones, the CMF Phone 1, which was introduced in 2024. While the CMF Phone 1 made its mark with a unique design and affordable pricing, the new model promises significant upgrades. The “Pro” label hints at improved features, although the full details remain mostly under wraps. Interestingly, some reports suggest that the CMF Phone 2 could also make an appearance at the event, though it is not confirmed yet.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Price in India (Expected)

Leaks suggest that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will likely be priced around Rs. 20,000, similar to the CMF Phone 1, which debuted at Rs. 15,999 in India. The addition of the “Pro” label may account for a slight price hike, but the phone is expected to remain under Rs. 20,000. If priced higher, it could overlap with the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Key Features (Confirmed)

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will come with several upgrades over its predecessor. Notably, the device will feature a triple-camera system, an improvement over the CMF Phone 1's dual-camera setup. There is also a new dual-tone back panel with distinct textures and two colour options: vibrant orange and classic grey.

The phone will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, which will offer better CPU and graphics performance compared to the earlier model. The device will also include a next-generation NPU capable of handling 4.8 trillion operations per second, paired with AI-based functionalities.

For photography, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119.5-degree field of view.

A new feature called the Essential Key, introduced with the Nothing Phone 3a earlier this year, will be also come with the new device. This key will allow quick access to voice notes, screenshots, photos, and other files, with AI to organise content into categories.

The display is expected to be one of the key selling points, with Nothing claiming it to be the “largest and brightest” in its segment. It will support 120fps gaming and offer a 1000Hz touch response rate for smoother interaction during gameplay.