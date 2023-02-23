Crazy deal! iPhone 11 Pro Max price drops from 117100 to 75699; here is how to get it

Did you know that the iPhone 11 was the first to feature a “Pro Max” model? For the first time, it emerged as a premium plus-sized upgrade over the standard iPhone models. Now, after around four years of its launch back in 2019, it is cheaper than ever! All thanks to this Flipkart deal, which has managed to slash the price of the premium iPhone 11 Pro Max much below Rs. 1 lakh level and more! Know how much it will cost you on Flipkart while saving the maximum amount.

iPhone 11 Pro Max price cut

The MRP of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is Rs. 117100 for a 64GB storage variant. But with the Flipkart deal, the iPhone 11 has seen a price cut of a flat Rs. 21401. That means you can get it at Rs. 95699 without worrying about any card offers and exchange deals.

To sweeten the deal and make it more affordable, you can also access a card offer and cashback deal. By using a Flipkart Axis Bank, you can get 5 percent cashback. Moreover, Flipkart has introduced an exchange deal that offers up to Rs. 20000 when trading in an old smartphone. However, it is important to verify if your phone is eligible for trade-in and the amount of discount you can get through the exchange deal.

While meeting all conditions of exchange deals, you will be able to grab the iPhone 11 Pro Max at Rs. 75699 with the exchange deal. Plus, while using the Flipkart Axis Bank card offer, you can make it even cheaper. Know what it has to offer.

iPhone 11 Pro Max specs and features at a glance

The iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2688 x 1242 resolution, which means it is slightly smaller than the newer iPhone 12 Pro Max. Under the hood, it packs the A13 Bionic chipset. Apart from this, it supports the latest updates from iOS 16, which means you can enjoy the latest features with the premium iPhone.

For photography, it also gets a triple-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras and a 12MP camera for the selfie. This camera system provides a range of advanced features, including optical zoom, portrait mode, and 4K video recording.