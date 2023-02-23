    Trending News

    Crazy deal! iPhone 11 Pro Max price drops from 117100 to 75699; here is how to get it

    The premium iPhone 11 Pro Max can be yours for just Rs. 75699 with this crazy deal. Read the conditions first.

    By: HT TECH
    Feb 23 2023, 12:22 IST
    The latest iOS 16.3 update for iPhones will transform your experience
    image caption
    1/6 iOS 16.3 has some amazing new features including the Security Keys for Apple IDs. Apple has introduced the Security Keys feature, which allows you to strengthen the security of your account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process.  ( HT Tech)
    iPhone
    2/6 Apple has introduced the Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones to honour Black history and culture. (Pixabay)
    iPhone
    3/6 Advanced-Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update providing you a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 12
    4/6 Apart from these, Apple has rolled out support for the recently launched 2nd Gen HomePod. Moreover, the update also fixes several bugs and issues such as the accidental, issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the black wallpaper bug, and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    5/6 Who is eligible to get the update? Anyone with an eligible iPhone. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or later will be able to download the iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    6/6 How to install the latest iOS 16 update: Just open Settings and tap General. Now go to the Software Update and check for the latest available update. (Unsplash)
    iPhone 11 Pro Max
    View all Images
    Here is an amazing opportunity to get the iPhone 11 Pro Max priced at just Rs. 75699 against its MRP of Rs. 117100. (Unsplash)

    Did you know that the iPhone 11 was the first to feature a “Pro Max” model? For the first time, it emerged as a premium plus-sized upgrade over the standard iPhone models. Now, after around four years of its launch back in 2019, it is cheaper than ever! All thanks to this Flipkart deal, which has managed to slash the price of the premium iPhone 11 Pro Max much below Rs. 1 lakh level and more! Know how much it will cost you on Flipkart while saving the maximum amount.

    iPhone 11 Pro Max price cut

    The MRP of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is Rs. 117100 for a 64GB storage variant. But with the Flipkart deal, the iPhone 11 has seen a price cut of a flat Rs. 21401. That means you can get it at Rs. 95699 without worrying about any card offers and exchange deals.

    To sweeten the deal and make it more affordable, you can also access a card offer and cashback deal. By using a Flipkart Axis Bank, you can get 5 percent cashback. Moreover, Flipkart has introduced an exchange deal that offers up to Rs. 20000 when trading in an old smartphone. However, it is important to verify if your phone is eligible for trade-in and the amount of discount you can get through the exchange deal.

    While meeting all conditions of exchange deals, you will be able to grab the iPhone 11 Pro Max at Rs. 75699 with the exchange deal. Plus, while using the Flipkart Axis Bank card offer, you can make it even cheaper. Know what it has to offer.

    iPhone 11 Pro Max specs and features at a glance

    The iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2688 x 1242 resolution, which means it is slightly smaller than the newer iPhone 12 Pro Max. Under the hood, it packs the A13 Bionic chipset. Apart from this, it supports the latest updates from iOS 16, which means you can enjoy the latest features with the premium iPhone.

    For photography, it also gets a triple-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras and a 12MP camera for the selfie. This camera system provides a range of advanced features, including optical zoom, portrait mode, and 4K video recording.

    First Published Date: 23 Feb, 12:21 IST
