Customise your iPhone cleverly! 6 Tricks to get most out of iOS 16 now

iPhone customisation can be done in a way to make it more productive for you. Check it out now.

When it comes to customisation, the iPhone has been more liberal in the current times. From widgets to a customisable lockscreen, the iPhone allows you to get your creative juices flowing and have your own version of homescreen. However, other than the aesthetics, the customisation on your iPhone can be done in a clever way to get the most out of your iPhone's homescreen. If you are eager to see what these tricks are, read ahead.

Productive customisation on iPhone

— Add widgets to your Home Screen to see important information at a glance. Touch and hold the Home Screen until the apps jiggle, then tap “+” in the top left corner.

– You can also try a Smart Stack — a collection of widgets that displays the right widget on your Home Screen based on factors like your location, current activity, or the time. You can reorder the widgets in your Smart Stacks right from the Home Screen with new controls.

— Intelligent widget suggestions for apps you already use can automatically appear in your Smart Stack at the right time based on your past activity. An option lets you add the widget to your stack so it's always there when you need it.

— The App Library automatically organizes your apps into helpful categories like Productivity and Games. And for quick access, open App Library by tapping on it at the far right side of the Dock at the bottom of the screen. Then tap the search field at the top of the screen, then enter the name of the app you're looking for, or scroll to browse the alphabetical list.

— To move an app from the App Library to the Home Screen, touch and hold the app and then tap Add to Home Screen. Users can also head to Settings to change where apps get downloaded by choosing whether to add new apps to your Home Screen and App Library or to App Library only.

– The lockscreen on iOS 16 allows you to place widgets. Enter into the Customise mode and you can add a shortcut widget for Gmail, battery status on Apple devices, weather details, medication, and more.