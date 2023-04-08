Dhamaka deal! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut to just Rs. 27999; SAVE Rs. 47000

Experience a premium smartphone for the price of a budget phone. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE lets you take it home for just Rs. 27999.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 08 2023, 18:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
View all Images
Amazon is offering a stunning Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut. Check the details. (HT Tech)

Many of us desire to have the experience of using a high-end smartphone, but its cost can often be a significant obstacle. However, a fantastic opportunity has arisen to obtain a top-of-the-line Samsung smartphone at an incredibly affordable price. Currently, on Flipkart, you can take advantage of a remarkable Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut deal going on which slashes its retail price from Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 27999, including exchange offer. If this deal has piqued your interest, check details below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut on Flipkart

The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB on Flipkart is Rs. 74999. But to your great luck, there is a surreal discount on the smartphone. Under this offer, you get a flat 26 percent discount. This is a massive Rs. 20000 off on the Samsung smartphone. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 54999. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with just one little step.

Flipkart also has a cool exchange offer of up to Rs. 27000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you will require an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE home for just Rs. 27999. This way you can save a total of Rs. 47000 on the smartphone.

B09P7FYXJX

All you need to do is visit either the website or the mobile application of Flipkart and search for the phone and select the color and size variant you want to buy. If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can click on buy with exchange and provide the essential details such as brand, model, and IMEI number to get the exact amount of discount.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 18:58 IST
