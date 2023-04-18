Dhamaka deal! Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut to JUST Rs. 62999 from Rs. 116999

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus has just got a massive price cut on Amazon and now you have to pay just Rs. 62999. Buyers can potentially save up to Rs. 54000 on the smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 18 2023, 09:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 price in US, UK, India, more; Check Galaxy S23 Plus, Ultra prices too
1/5 Packing the most powerful Android chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been launched globally. The series consists of three models - the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top-of-the-line model Galaxy S23 Ultra.  (HT Tech)
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $799 for a 128GB storage variant in the US, while Galaxy S23 Plus comes at a price of $999 for and Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at $1199 for 256GB storage.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
3/5 In the UK, Samsung Galaxy S23, Plus, and Ultra have been launched at a starting cost of £849, £1049, £1249 respectively. (HT Tech )
4/5 While in India, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series price may start at approximately Rs. 65495. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra models are expected to start at Rs. 81890 and Rs. 98284 respectively. However, there is nothing official about these prices. We will update the prices for India, once they are revealed. Chances are that it will take a few days for Samsung to announce the India prices. So, far it has announced the US and UK prices.   (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
5/5 All three Galaxy S23 models feature the 120Hz refresh rate display and run on Android 13 out of the box. One of the main upgrades is the 200MP primary sensor on the Ultra variant along with a 12MP ultrawide unit, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 10 MP periscope lens. While the S23 and S23 Plus feature a triple camera setup of 50MP+12MP+10MP.  (HT Tech)
Know the details of this amazing Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut. (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus was officially launched on February 1, 2023. The smartphone featured a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2X display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a triple rear camera setup with a telephoto camera. It is quite a rare sight to see the latest flagship models flaunting a discount, but Amazon is offering exactly that. Right now, there is an exciting Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut that brings down the price of the 256GB variant of the phone from Rs. 116999 to just Rs. 62999, including exchange offers. Check the details below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut on Amazon

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 8GB + 256GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 116999. But, there is a stunning discount on the smartphone. As per this Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut offer, you get a flat 19 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 22000 off on the Samsung device. After this discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 94999. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole. For many, this in itself would be an exciting offer. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 32000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need a recent and expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus home for just Rs. 62999. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 54000.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus gets a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The camera comes with features such as enhanced nightography, multi-frame video processing, and more. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery coupled with up to 45W wired fast charging.

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 09:44 IST
