Dhamaka offer! Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut from 131999 to 73580 on Amazon

Amazon sale may well be over, but you can still save a huge amount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Get this smartphone worth Rs. 131999 for just Rs. 73580.

Amazon just concluded its Great Republic Day Sale which offered whopping discounts on a wide range of smartphones across all segments. Sadly, most of these offers are over now. But if you scan Amazon carefully, you will find that one of the top premium smartphones of 2022 - the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - is still on sale and the discount is massive. Even after the sale, this premium phone is available with a discount of 30 percent. One of the other reasons for the huge price drop may be the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S23 series. Check how much Galaxy S22 Ultra will cost you.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes at a retail price of Rs. 131999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. But right now, the e-commerce website is offering this premium smartphone at a whopping discount of 30 percent in India. Effectively, you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra priced at Rs. 92880. Note, that this price is free of any exchange deals or bank offers. You will have to opt for them to slash the [price further.

To make the deal even sweeter, Amazon is also offering additional discounts including bank offers, specific card offers, and exchange deals to further bring down the prices of Galaxy S22 Ultra. Apart from the initial price cut, a further 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1250 is available on Kotak Mahindra debit and credit card transactions. This will drop the price to Rs. 91630.

The deal has something more for you! If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, then it is the best time to make the best use of it via a trade-in deal. Amazon is also offering a whopping value of up to Rs. 18050 depending on your phone's condition. However, you should note that this will be the discount after fulfilling the conditions of the trade-in deal and on selective models. Hence, you should check the price before confirming the order.

If you find yourself eligible for all the discounts, offers, exchange deal, you will save a massive Rs. 58419 on this premium smartphone. That means you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra priced at just Rs. 73580.