    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Discount extravaganza! Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut to 8999 against 38990

    Samsung Galaxy M53 can be purchased at an insanely low price of just Rs. 8999. But read the conditions first.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 24 2023, 10:12 IST
    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to Redmi Note 12 Pro, 5 all-rounder phones under 25000; check list
    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
    1/5 The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is another one in the list with amazing features such as 6.6" Infinity-V Display, Snapdragon 695 Processor and Camera set up of 50MP OIS and 8MP Front Camera. This phone is available in two storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 22,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 24,999 on Samsung’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.  (Samsung)
    image caption
    2/5 The Redmi Note 12 Pro is a latest addition in the Note 12 series, the smartphone comes with some big features in the budget segment. The smartphone comes with 6.67" 120Hz pro AMOLED Display and triple Camera set up. Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 24,999; 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 26,999 and 8GB + 256GB at Rs. 27,999 on Redmi's official website, Flipkart and Amazon. (Ht Tech)
    image caption
    3/5 Another phone in this all-rounder segment is Vivo T1 Pro 5G, which features Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor and triple camera setup. Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available in one storage variant: 6GB+128GB priced at Rs. 23,999 on Vivo’s official website and on Flipkart. (Ht Tech)
    POCO X5 Pro 5G
    4/5 Another all-rounder smartphone is POCO X5 Pro 5G, the latest addition in the POCO segment that comes packed with a Snapdragon 778G processor and a 108 MP AI Triple camera with a 16MP selfie camera. POCO X5 Pro 5G is available in these storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 22,999 and 8GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 24,999 on Flipkart. (POCO)
    image caption
    5/5 The realme 10 Pro +5G has some nifty all-round features. The smartphone comes with a 6.7 inches AMOLED curved bezel-less screen with 120Hz refresh rate. realme 10 Pro+ 5G is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 24,999, 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs. 25,999 and  8GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 27,999 on realme's official website and Flipkart. (realme )
    Samsung Galaxy M53
    View all Images
    Looking for an affordable smartphone? Check out this mid-range smartphone Samsung Galaxy M53 at a new low price. (Akash/HT Tech)

    Are you looking for a new smartphone for yourself loaded with premium features and great performance, but with a low price? Well, it will help if you have an old smartphone that is in a good condition. This is so because Flipkart is offering massive discounts on a new smartphone with a trade-in scheme. The deal is on Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. From performance, photography to battery, the phone is a great deal priced at just Rs. 8999 instead of its retail price of Rs. 38990. Wondering how? Just read on.

    Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price cut deal

    The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with an MRP of Rs. 38990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. But this special deal is offering an initial 17 percent discount on the smartphone. That means you can get this mid-range all-rounder at Rs. 31999. Flipkart has also rolled out some card offers which include up to Rs. 1000 with PNB Credit Card.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09VGHH2SX

    The deal doesn't end here! If you have an old smartphone to trade in, then you can enjoy a further discount of up to Rs. 22000. However, you will need to meet several trade-in conditions to grab this offer. If you do get it, the phone will end up costing you just Rs. 8999 with the card and exchange offers. Even if you don't get the full discount via a trade-in offer, you will easily be able to grab the smartphone for under Rs. 20000 with an exchange offer.

    Samsung Galaxy M53: Reasons to buy this

    The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is a solid mid-range smartphone that boasts impressive features. It sports a 108MP primary camera with phase detection autofocus accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. A 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support completes the package.

    The HT Tech review of the phone said, "Samsung appeals to a certain demographic which prefers a minimalist looking, all-rounder smartphone. And if you have been looking for a jack-of-all-trades sort of a smartphone, then Samsung Galaxy M53 will not disappoint you."

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 24 Feb, 10:12 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Discount extravaganza! Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut to 8999 against 38990
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new