Discount extravaganza! Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut to 8999 against 38990

Are you looking for a new smartphone for yourself loaded with premium features and great performance, but with a low price? Well, it will help if you have an old smartphone that is in a good condition. This is so because Flipkart is offering massive discounts on a new smartphone with a trade-in scheme. The deal is on Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. From performance, photography to battery, the phone is a great deal priced at just Rs. 8999 instead of its retail price of Rs. 38990. Wondering how? Just read on.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price cut deal

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with an MRP of Rs. 38990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. But this special deal is offering an initial 17 percent discount on the smartphone. That means you can get this mid-range all-rounder at Rs. 31999. Flipkart has also rolled out some card offers which include up to Rs. 1000 with PNB Credit Card.

The deal doesn't end here! If you have an old smartphone to trade in, then you can enjoy a further discount of up to Rs. 22000. However, you will need to meet several trade-in conditions to grab this offer. If you do get it, the phone will end up costing you just Rs. 8999 with the card and exchange offers. Even if you don't get the full discount via a trade-in offer, you will easily be able to grab the smartphone for under Rs. 20000 with an exchange offer.

Samsung Galaxy M53: Reasons to buy this

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is a solid mid-range smartphone that boasts impressive features. It sports a 108MP primary camera with phase detection autofocus accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. A 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support completes the package.

The HT Tech review of the phone said, "Samsung appeals to a certain demographic which prefers a minimalist looking, all-rounder smartphone. And if you have been looking for a jack-of-all-trades sort of a smartphone, then Samsung Galaxy M53 will not disappoint you."