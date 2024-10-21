 Diwali 2024: Best mobile deals under ₹50,000 on Amazon, Flipkart from Samsung, Google and Apple | Mobile News

The festive season is in full swing in India, and that means there are plenty of deals on websites like Flipkart and Amazon, especially on smartphones priced under 50,000. Currently, you can get excellent value-for-money smartphones with great cameras and performance, from brands like Samsung, Google, and more—without having to splurge on the ultra-flagships. Let's take a look at some of the best deals on Amazon and Flipkart.

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 has been one of the most popular phones during Flipkart's festive sale season, and now that the sale is back, you can once again purchase it for around 35,000. It boasts some of the best optics in the sub- 50,000 price range, and includes a host of Google Gemini-powered AI features. The Pixel 8 also comes with a 7-year OS update policy, meaning you'll receive 6 more years of support.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 may be an older model, featuring ageing hardware, including a 60Hz OLED panel and no AI features. However, for many, it remains a reliable phone that will be supported for at least a couple more years. The camera still excels for video, thanks to the inclusion of Cinematic Video mode and the ability to shoot 4K videos at 60fps. The 12MP front camera also supports 4K video, making it a great option for vlogging. So, if you're looking for a smartphone under 40,000 that's ideal for content creation, the iPhone 13 can be a solid choice—provided you're comfortable with some compromises.

Samsung Galaxy S23

If you're after a compact Android phone with flagship performance, a versatile camera system, and reliable software, the Galaxy S23 fits the bill perfectly. It features the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a triple-camera setup that is still highly capable. The screen, though FHD+, is stunning, with excellent brightness and legibility under sunlight. Overall, this 6.1-inch phone is a great choice for anyone seeking a small flagship device.

iQOO 12 5G

If you're looking for a fast-performing phone, ideal for gaming, the iQOO 12 5G could be an excellent choice, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It can be purchased for 50,000 or less when combined with card offers, making it one of the most affordable phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Additionally, it features a triple-camera setup, consisting of a 3X telephoto lens, a wide lens, and an ultra-wide shooter. It offers a capable camera system, and overall, you're getting a well-rounded product.

