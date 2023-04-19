Do not let this Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut go; Grab it for Rs. 27999, SAVE Rs. 58000

If you are looking for a premium smartphone at the price of peanuts, then you need to know about this Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 19 2023, 11:14 IST
Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
Samsung Galaxy S22
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
Samsung Galaxy S22
2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M13
3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S22
View all Images
Know all about this amazing Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut on Amazon. (Unsplash)

If you enjoy taking pictures on your smartphone and are searching for an upgrade, you might be pleased to know that there is a camera-focused smartphone that could meet your needs: the Samsung Galaxy S22. With its triple rear camera system, which includes a 50MP primary camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, this phone could be perfect for capturing unforgettable moments or posting aesthetically pleasing pictures on social media. And right now, Amazon has a great Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut deal that slashes its price from Rs. 85999 to just Rs. 27999, including exchange offer. Check the details below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB + 128GB variant is listed on Amazon at a price of Rs. 85999. But you do not have to pay that hefty amount since there is a stunning discount on the smartphone. Under this Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut offer, you get a flat 38 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 33000 off on the Samsung device. After this discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 52999. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole. For many, this in itself would be an exciting offer. If you're looking for further discounts, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 25000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is evaluated on the basis of the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need a recent and expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S22 home for just Rs. 27999. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 58000.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BD4KGS23

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and sports a triple rear camera setup with 50MP + 10MP + 12MP cameras. On the front, it gets a 10MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3700 mAh battery which comes along with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 11:14 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Do not let this Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut go; Grab it for Rs. 27999, SAVE Rs. 58000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets