Do not let this Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut go; Grab it for Rs. 27999, SAVE Rs. 58000

If you enjoy taking pictures on your smartphone and are searching for an upgrade, you might be pleased to know that there is a camera-focused smartphone that could meet your needs: the Samsung Galaxy S22. With its triple rear camera system, which includes a 50MP primary camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, this phone could be perfect for capturing unforgettable moments or posting aesthetically pleasing pictures on social media. And right now, Amazon has a great Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut deal that slashes its price from Rs. 85999 to just Rs. 27999, including exchange offer. Check the details below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB + 128GB variant is listed on Amazon at a price of Rs. 85999. But you do not have to pay that hefty amount since there is a stunning discount on the smartphone. Under this Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut offer, you get a flat 38 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 33000 off on the Samsung device. After this discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 52999. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole. For many, this in itself would be an exciting offer. If you're looking for further discounts, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 25000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is evaluated on the basis of the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need a recent and expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S22 home for just Rs. 27999. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 58000.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BD4KGS23

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and sports a triple rear camera setup with 50MP + 10MP + 12MP cameras. On the front, it gets a 10MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3700 mAh battery which comes along with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.