Don't miss it! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price crashes to 16599 from 74999

You have a chance to nab the premium Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at an insanely low price. Here’s how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 01 2023, 11:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE can be purchased for just Rs. 16599 with this deal. (HT Tech)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a feature-rich premium smartphone that has been launched as a reasonably priced model of the Galaxy S21 series. Thanks to this Amazon deal, it is now even more affordable. Its original price of Rs. 74999 has been reduced to just Rs. 16599, giving you access to the latest technology at a significantly lower cost. This incredible price cut makes the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE an excellent option if you're looking for an affordable 5G smartphone packed with top-notch features. Although, this effective price is a result of Amazon's price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal. Wondering how to avail it? Read on.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to grab the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at this affordable price!

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available with a whopping discount of 53 percent on Amazon. With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 74999 can be yours for just Rs. 36799. To reduce the price of the phone further, you get the option to opt for exchange and bank offers on Amazon.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Avail of the bank offers from the HSBC Bank Credit Cards and get up to Rs. 250 off. Additionally, to enjoy the benefits of the exchange offer, all you need is an old smartphone in good working condition. Exchange your old phone and receive a discount of up to Rs. 19950. Do note that this will depend on the condition and brand of the phone that you are trading in. You can check that on the website.

B0B45JLB8B

Combining the maximum discount on the card offers and exchange deal, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can be reduced to an amazing Rs. 16599. Don't miss out on these great offers!

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Why should you buy this

At this price, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G boasts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the high-performance Exynos 2100 chipset. It also features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide primary lens, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, along with a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

First Published Date: 01 May, 11:36 IST
