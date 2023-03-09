    Trending News

    Don't wait for SALE! Own iPhone 13 Mini now; Price cut from Rs. 69900 to JUST Rs. 46850

    This iPhone 13 Mini price cut will let you bring home a premium device at a much cheaper rate. You can save Rs. 23050 on the smartphone. Find out how.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 09 2023, 12:53 IST
    Check out this awesome iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon.

    Looking for a top-notch smartphone, but worried about the sky high prices? You don't have to break the bank to enjoy a feature-packed premium smartphone. In fact you can even own an iPhone at a much cheaper rate. The iPhone 13 Mini is available with an amazing price cut on Amazon. Get the 128GB variant for just Rs. 46850, including exchange offers. With all the iOS 16.4 features, high-quality camera, and sleek design, the iPhone 13 Mini is a great choice for anyone looking for a powerful yet pocket-sized smartphone. Don't wait, check out the details below.

    iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

    The price of the iPhone 13 Mini 128GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 69900. However, there is a stunning discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you get a flat 7 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 5000 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 64900. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. For many, this in itself would be an exciting offer. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer.

    Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 18050 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 Mini home for just Rs. 46850. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 23050.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09G9HD6PD

    What can the iPhone 13 offer?

    The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with1200 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash. The deal has all the colors available. If you do not mind a smaller display, it is a very capable smartphone.

    First Published Date: 09 Mar, 12:53 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Don't wait for SALE! Own iPhone 13 Mini now; Price cut from Rs. 69900 to JUST Rs. 46850
